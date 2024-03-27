When will Lionel Messi retire from soccer? Here's what he said about when it's time

Is Lionel Messi ready to retire?

Not yet. But the 36-year-old Argentine World Cup champion and Inter Miami star has an idea of how he will approach retirement – when the time is right.

“I know that (I'll retire) the moment I feel that I am no longer able to perform, that I'm not enjoying myself, that I'm not helping my teammates,” Messi said on MBC1’s Big Time Podcast, which was released Tuesday night but recorded in early February when Messi was in Saudi Arabia. “I am very self-critical. I know when I am good, when I am bad, when I play well, when I play badly.

“And when I feel it is time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will always try to continue competing, because it is what I like and what I know how to do.”

Messi is in his second season with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, and signed with the club co-owned by Jorge and Jose Mas and David Beckham through December 2025.

He is expected to join Argentina this summer for Copa America 2024, which could be his last major international competition.

Messi said the Qatar World Cup in December 2022 would be his last. He led Argentina to its third World Cup title, marking the crowning achievement in his legendary soccer career.

Messi said if Argentina had not won the World Cup, his international career would be over. Now, he’s just trying to soak every moment he can in the twilight of his career.

“On a sporting level, I was lucky to be able to achieve everything in my career, to have achieved my dreams. And the truth is that I couldn't ask for more both from a professional and human level, as well as with my family, my friends. I try to enjoy everything that God has given me so far, which is a lot,” Messi said.

What will Messi do or pursue after playing soccer? He doesn’t know quite yet, which is one reason he continues to play.

“The truth is I haven't thought about it yet,” Messi said regarding post-career motives. “Today I try to enjoy the day to day, the moments, without thinking about what comes after.

“I don't have anything clear yet," he said. "I hope to continue playing for a while longer, which is what I like. When the time comes, I will surely find the way to what fulfills me, what I like and a new role.”

Messi is rehabbing from a hamstring injury with Inter Miami, causing him to miss two friendlies with Argentina in the last week. It’s unclear whether Messi will play in Inter Miami’s next game at home Saturday against New York City FC.

Inter Miami hopes Messi will be healthy and available for two matches against LIGA MX side Monterrey in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup on April 3 and April 10.

