Knicks lose C Mitchell Robinson for 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

Robinson had surgery on the ankle in December and missed 50 regular-season games.

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson indefinitely after he sustained a stress injury to his surgically repaired left ankle, the team announced Tuesday. He will be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks.

That timeline means he likely will miss the rest of the Knicks' season, even if they win two more rounds and reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the 26-year-old Robinson underwent tests on the ankle Tuesday afternoon. As of now, no surgery is planned and he will attempt to rehab the injury.

Robinson has averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.2 blocks per game through six postseason games. He sat out the Knicks' Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night and was already ruled out for Game 2 due to "injury management."

Robinson also missed Game 4 of their opening-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers with soreness in the same ankle.

The Knicks' depth will be tested again now. Already without forward Julius Randle, who needed season-ending shoulder surgery in April, they are also without Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent surgery on his wrist and foot. Precious Achiuwa will likely be the next man up for more minutes as Isaiah Hartenstein's backup.