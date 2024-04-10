Indiana Fever picks first in star-studded WNBA draft with Caitlin Clark. See full draft order

As excitement builds among fans for the 2024 WNBA draft, general managers and coaches are furiously reviewing the players and compiling their potential draft boards.

The draft will be held on Monday, April 15 at the famed BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music). ESPN will broadcast the 2024 WNBA draft beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and will have a pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.

This year marks the first time the WNBA draft will have fans in attendance since the 2014-16 drafts were held at Mohegan Sun Arena, home of the Connecticut Sun. And those fans will have the chance to cheer on Iowa's record-breaking superstar Caitlin Clark; South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, fresh off winning the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated national championship; Stanford star Cameron Brink; LSU's Angel Reese, last year's Most Outstanding Player; and a host of other top-tier college players.

So how does the draft actually work and who has the first pick? We answer those questions and more below:

When is the 2024 WNBA draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft is Monday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Who is televising the 2024 WNBA draft?

How many rounds is the WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round.

How is the WNBA draft order determined?

The order is determined by last year's standings with the teams with the worst records picking first and the top teams picking last. The exceptions are the first four picks of the first round, which were determined by the draft lottery, and any picks that are traded.

Draft picks can be traded until the order is locked in at 5 p.m. ET on April 14 (the day before the draft).

Who has first pick in WNBA draft?

The Indiana Fever earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft after winning the draft lottery on Dec. 10, 2023.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Fever has the first pick. Indiana selected former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick in 2023. Boston went on to win WNBA Rookie of the Year honors last year.

Who is likely to be the No. 1 pick of the WNBA draft?

There is no likely about it. The Indiana Fever are expected to select Caitlin Clark with the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday.

Opposing teams are already marketing their games against the Fever and Clark, and in the case of the Las Vegas Aces, moving a home game against Indiana to a bigger venue.

What is the 2024 WNBA draft order?

FIRST ROUND

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm) Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream, via Los Angeles Sparks) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces via Los Angeles Sparks)

SECOND ROUND

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks) New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

THIRD ROUND

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 WNBA draft order, rounds, date, TV: Will Caitlin Clark go No. 1?