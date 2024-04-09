How to watch 2024 WNBA draft where Caitlin Clark is expected to be No. 1 overall pick

Caitlin Clark will officially enter the pro ranks on Monday at the 2024 WNBA draft.

After she waived her fifth year of eligibility, the Iowa phenom is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever. She will join former South Carolina star and last year's top pick Aliyah Boston in Indianapolis.

College basketball's all-time leading scorer is not the only player who will walk the orange carpet. LSU's Angel Reese, the "Bayou Barbie" who created a rivalry with Clark in last year's title game, and Stanford's Cameron Brink, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, are going pro as well. Boston's former teammate Kamilla Cardoso, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding player after beating Clark in the national championship, is also on the draft board.

After a record 18.7 million people watched the 2024 NCAA championship game, basketball fans can get excited to watch their favorite stars make the leap to the next level.

Here's how to tune into the WNBA draft:

When is the 2024 WNBA draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 15, from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA draft on television?

The WNBA draft, featuring the top college players in women's basketball, will air on television on ESPN. The network will also have a pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.

How to live stream the 2024 WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft, where Caitlin Clark is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick, will be live streamed on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA draft 2024 date, time, TV, streaming, how to watch Caitlin Clark