Indiana Fever 2024 roster: Get to know Caitlin Clark's new WNBA teammates.

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the Indiana Fever's seven-year playoff drought, Caitlin Clark will be joining a roster with plenty of talent.

The Fever’s roster is chalk full of former high draft picks — their core three of Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell were all picked either No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective draft class.

That core is surrounded by a gritty supporting cast, which saw improvement in Year 1 under coach Christie Sides (a jump from 5 wins in 2022 to 13 in 2023).

The spotlight will be on the Fever like never before. Indiana will have 36 of its 40 regular-season games on national TV as the WNBA hopes to ride the Caitlin Clark frenzy.

Here's a rundown of who you'll see play alongside the Iowa superstar this season:

Aliyah Boston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 24: Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever drives against Kiah Stokes #41 of the Las Vegas Aces in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 101-88.

This year's No. 1 overall pick will join the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

Boston lived up to expectations and more for the Fever in her first season. She was the unanimous 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star starter, marking the first time the Fever had a rookie all-star since Tamika Catchings. Boston was the Fever’s second-leading scorer (14.5) and rebounder (8.4) and led the league in shooting percentage with a 57.8% mark from the floor

Boston, who hails from the Virgin Islands, played for Dawn Staley at South Carolina, winning a national championship in 2022. In their one meeting in college, Clark and Iowa handed Boston and South Carolina its only loss of the season in the 2023 Final Four.

NaLyssa Smith

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) brings the ball up court during the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Making up the other half of Indiana’s strong frontcourt is Smith, the No. 2 pick out of Baylor in the 2022 WNBA draft. She won a national championship under coach Kim Mulkey in 2019 and took home the Wade Trophy in 2021.

Smith shot 47.7% from the field in the 2023 season, averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over 31 games — she missed nine because of a stress fracture in her foot.

The versatile forward is playing overseas with Galatasaray in the Turkish Women’s Basketball Super League this offseason.

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) calls a play during their game against the New York Liberty Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Mitchell, drafted second overall in 2018, has been the face of the Fever since Catchings retired following the 2016 season. The six-year veteran has been with Indiana through all of the franchise’s hardships, and she was named an all-star for the first time in 2023.

She is second in franchise history with 3,156 points (behind Catchings’ 7,380) and is first in franchise history with 16.4 points per game over her career.

Mitchell, who usually plays off the ball, was the only player to attempt more than 100 3-pointers for the Fever this season, averaging a 39.8% clip from beyond the arc.

Katie Lou Samuelson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Katie Lou Samuelson #33 of the Los Angeles Sparks in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on July 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Indiana brought Samuelson in ahead of the 2024 season on a two-year, protected contract. Samuelson, a UConn alum, did not play in the 2023 season because she had a baby in August. Samuelson’s most effective season came with the Sparks in 2022, when she averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

She will likely start at the 3 for Indiana this season, and the guard/forward will be able to stretch the floor for her teammates.

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) weaves through New York Liberty defenders during their game Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Wheeler is a seasoned veteran in her final season of a two-year, near-max contract with Indiana, and she will be Clark’s biggest competition for the starting point guard spot this season. The eight-year veteran averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 assists with just two turnovers a game as the Fever’s starting point guard last season.

Wheeler was the highest-paid player in the WNBA in 2023; she accepted a time-off bonus from the Fever that put her salary at $242,000. The Rutgers graduate is in her second stint with the Fever — she also played for them from 2015-19.

Lexie Hull

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) steals the ball against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the season opener against Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Hull was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft and won a national championship with Stanford in 2021.

She was a part-time starter in 2023 before injuring her shoulder in August, putting her out for the rest of the season. She ended up starting 25 of the 30 games she played, averaging 4.6 points.

Hull was back to full strength by October, helping the U.S. 3x3 team to a gold medal in the Pan-American Games and playing a full four-week season with Athletes Unlimited.

Grace Berger

Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) looks to throw the ball in during their game against the New York Liberty Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Berger, Clark’s former rival out of Indiana, is going into her second year on the Fever. Berger was selected seventh overall by Indiana in the 2023 WNBA draft, but she played a relatively small role during the season.

Berger saw her minutes increase exponentially as injuries piled up for the Fever, and she ended the season averaging 14.2 minutes and 4.2 points.

The IU alum originally went to Spain to play with Gernika KESB during the offseason, but broke her hand in November and returned to the U.S. Berger is now fully recovered from that injury and played the four-week Athletes Unlimited season.

Damiris Dantas

Brazil's small forward Damiris Dantas holds on to the ball during a Women's round Group A basketball match between Turkey and Brazil at the Youth Arena in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016 during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Dantas was the Fever’s second free-agent acquisition this offseason, signing a two-year protected contract.

The forward is returning to the WNBA following a season away from the league. Dantas last played in 2022 with the Minnesota Lynx, averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in a season hampered by injury and time away from the team for personal reasons.

Dantas is a two-time Olympian, playing for the Brazilian National Team in 2012 and 2016. She will likely back up Boston and Smith in the frontcourt.

Kristy Wallace

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 24: Kristy Wallace #3 of the Indiana Fever is guarded by Alysha Clark #7 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 101-88.

Wallace, an Australian guard who played at Baylor, was drafted to the Atlanta Dream in 2018, but did not play in the WNBA until 2022. She signed a deal with the Canbrerra Capitals, an Australian team in 2018, and she injured her knee in the second game of that season, putting her out until 2021.

Wallace returned to the Dream in 2022, starting 18 games and playing in 29. She was traded to the Fever ahead of the 2023 season, where she started nine of the 37 games she played, averaging 6.6 points per game.

Victaria Saxton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Victaria Saxton #5 of the Indiana Fever waits to enter the game in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on May 21, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 90-73.

Saxton played five years at South Carolina, leaving the program at the same time as Aliyah Boston, and won a national championship with the Gamecocks in 2022.

She was the 25th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, but stuck on the Fever's roster. She only played in 15 games throughout the season, averaging 3.6 minutes per game.

Maya Caldwell

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: Maya Caldwell #11 of the Indiana Fever shoots against the Seattle Storm during the third quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Caldwell was the 33rd pick out of the 2021 draft to the Fever, and she has bounced between Indianapolis and Atlanta throughout her career.

She was cut from the Fever during training camp in 2021 and did not play that WNBA season. She signed multiple hardship contracts with the Atlanta Dream in 2022 before returning to the Fever on a full-season contract in 2023. She played 30 games for the Fever with one start, averaging 1.9 points per game.

The Fever have retained her on a training camp contract for 2024.

Temi Fagbenle

BELGRADE, SERBIA - FEBRUARY 09: Temi Fagbenle (C) of Great Britain in action against Laura Nicholls (L) and Queralt Casas (R) of Spain during the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2020 Group B match between Great Britain and Spain at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on February 9, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Fagbenle played three years for the Minnesota Lynx between 2017-19, winning a WNBA championship in 2017. The U.K. native hasn't played in the WNBA since then, electing to play overseas with different clubs around Europe.

She most recently played with the London Lions this past winter season, joining WNBA players Megan Gustafson and Karlie Samuelson. The Lions won the Women's British Basketball League championship last week.

Fagbenle is on a training camp contract with the Fever to start the season.

