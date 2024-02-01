Report: Former UConn star agrees deal with Indiana Fever as WNBA free agency heats up

The Indiana Fever are adding some versatility to their lineup.

The Next reported Katie Lou Samuelson, a 6-3 forward, has agreed to a guaranteed two-year deal with the Fever. Samuelson, a five-year WNBA veteran, was drafted fourth overall by Chicago in 2019 out of UConn.

The 26-year-old has played for four teams in her five years in the league, including Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles.

She missed the entire 2023 season with the Sparks, as she had a baby girl last August. She did not go overseas this offseason, instead electing to become the director of player development for Vanderbilt women's basketball.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Katie Lou Samuelson, right drives pas Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

She has a career average of 6.5 points per game, and her best season came with L.A. in 2022, where she averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Her 3-point shooting percentage, something the Fever are desperately needing, has improved throughout her career. She shot 35% from beyond the arc in 2022.

The Fever already have an established frontcourt of second-year center Aliyah Boston and third-year forward NaLyssa Smith. Samuelson will likely take over as a stretch 3 for the Fever to stretch out the floor, and she'll also have the chance to provide some frontcourt depth behind Smith and Boston.

The Fever announced Thursday it had signed Damiris Dantas for some more frontcourt depth. The 31-year-old was drafted by Minnesota in 2012 and has played for the Lynx for six years in two separate stints. She also spent three years with Atlanta . Dantas didn't play the 2023 WNBA season, but she is averaging 19.8 points per game overseas with the Turkish team Ormanspor.

Dantas, 6-3, also played in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics with the Brazilian National Team.

"Dantas gives us a WNBA veteran with experience in the post and her international experience in the Olympics will also benefit our team," general manager Lin Dunn said in a statement. "She will be a tremendous addition on both ends of the floor as well as in our locker room."

With Samuelson a contender to start at the 3 for the Fever, Dunn's last piece of the puzzle is finding a true point guard to fill out the starting lineup. Indiana will likely have to wait until the WNBA draft, though, as it is counting on Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark, who is averaging over 30 points per game in her senior season with the Hawkeyes, to turn professional.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA free agency: Indiana Fever, Katie Lou Samuelson agree deal