WNBA counting on Caitlin Clark bump as Indiana Fever get most national TV games for 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Fever will be the most-televised team in the WNBA this season, the league announced Wednesday.

The Fever will have 36 of its 40 games featured on national television through the WNBA broadcast or streaming partners. Eight of those games will air on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2, while other games will be on ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, and the CBS Sports/Television Network.

Indiana's 36 appearances on these platforms are the most in the league, beating out the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (35) and runner-up New York Liberty (31).

The Fever have the No. 1 pick in Monday's WNBA draft and it's widely expected the team will select Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Clark and her Iowa teammates have set TV audience numbers over the past two seasons, and their games have become appointment TV. The WNBA is banking on Clark's popularity to make the Fever a viewership draw.

Indiana's season-opener at the Connecticut Sun on May 14 will be aired nationally on ESPN2, while its home-opener against the New York Liberty on May 16 will be on Prime Video. The Fever's two games on ABC this season will be at New York on May 18 and vs. Seattle on Aug. 18. The two games on CBS will be vs. Chicago on June 16 and vs. New York on July 6.

The four games Indiana does not have on any national broadcast is at Seattle on May 22 at 10 p.m. ET, vs. Atlanta on June 13 at 7 p.m., vs. Atlanta on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m., and vs. Dallas on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.

Here is the full broadcast schedule, provided by Indiana Fever communications:

DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT NATIONAL TV NETWORK 5/14/24 7:30 pm @ Connecticut ESPN 2 5/16/24 7 pm vs. New York Prime Video 5/18/24 1 pm @ New York ABC 5/20/24 7 pm vs. Connecticut ESPN 5/22/24 10 pm @ Seattle 5/24/24 10 pm @ Los Angeles ION 5/25/24 9 pm @ Las Vegas NBA TV 5/28/24 7 pm vs. Los Angeles NBA TV 5/30/24 7 pm vs. Seattle Prime Video 6/1/24 1 pm vs. Chicago NBA TV 6/2/24 7 pm @ New York NBA TV 6/7/24 7:30 pm @ Washington ION 6/10/24 7 pm @ Connecticut NBA TV 6/13/24 7 pm vs. Atlanta 6/16/24 12 pm vs. Chicago CBS 6/19/24 7 pm vs. Washington NBA TV 6/21/24 7:30 pm @ Atlanta ION 6/23/24 6 pm @ Chicago NBA TV 6/27/24 10 pm @ Seattle Prime Video 6/30/24 3 pm @ Phoenix ESPN 7/2/24 9:30 pm @ Las Vegas ESPN 7/6/24 1 pm vs. New York CBS 7/10/24 12 pm vs. Washington NBA TV 7/12/24 7:30 pm vs. Phoenix ION 7/14/24 4 pm @ Minnesota ESPN 7/17/24 7:30 pm @ Dallas ESPN 8/16/24 7:30 pm vs. Phoenix ION 8/18/24 3:30 pm vs. Seattle ABC 8/24/24 8 pm @ Minnesota NBA TV 8/26/24 7:30 pm @ Atlanta NBA TV 8/28/24 7 pm vs. Connecticut NBA TV 8/30/24 7:30 pm at Chicago ION 9/1/24 4 pm @ Dallas NBA TV 9/4/24 7 pm vs. Los Angeles CBS Sports Network 9/6/24 7:30 pm vs. Minnesota ION 9/8/24 4 pm vs. Atlanta 9/11/24 7 pm vs. Las Vegas NBA TV 9/13/24 7:30 pm vs. Las Vegas ION 9/15/24 3 pm vs. Dallas 9/19/24 7 pm @ Washington Prime Video

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever get most national TV games on WNBA 2024 schedule