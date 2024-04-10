WNBA counting on Caitlin Clark bump as Indiana Fever get most national TV games for 2024.
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Fever will be the most-televised team in the WNBA this season, the league announced Wednesday.
The Fever will have 36 of its 40 games featured on national television through the WNBA broadcast or streaming partners. Eight of those games will air on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2, while other games will be on ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, and the CBS Sports/Television Network.
Indiana's 36 appearances on these platforms are the most in the league, beating out the defending champion Las Vegas Aces (35) and runner-up New York Liberty (31).
The Fever have the No. 1 pick in Monday's WNBA draft and it's widely expected the team will select Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Clark and her Iowa teammates have set TV audience numbers over the past two seasons, and their games have become appointment TV. The WNBA is banking on Clark's popularity to make the Fever a viewership draw.
Indiana's season-opener at the Connecticut Sun on May 14 will be aired nationally on ESPN2, while its home-opener against the New York Liberty on May 16 will be on Prime Video. The Fever's two games on ABC this season will be at New York on May 18 and vs. Seattle on Aug. 18. The two games on CBS will be vs. Chicago on June 16 and vs. New York on July 6.
The four games Indiana does not have on any national broadcast is at Seattle on May 22 at 10 p.m. ET, vs. Atlanta on June 13 at 7 p.m., vs. Atlanta on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m., and vs. Dallas on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.
Here is the full broadcast schedule, provided by Indiana Fever communications:
DATE
TIME (ET)
OPPONENT
NATIONAL TV NETWORK
5/14/24
7:30 pm
@ Connecticut
ESPN 2
5/16/24
7 pm
vs. New York
Prime Video
5/18/24
1 pm
@ New York
ABC
5/20/24
7 pm
vs. Connecticut
ESPN
5/22/24
10 pm
@ Seattle
5/24/24
10 pm
@ Los Angeles
ION
5/25/24
9 pm
@ Las Vegas
NBA TV
5/28/24
7 pm
vs. Los Angeles
NBA TV
5/30/24
7 pm
vs. Seattle
Prime Video
6/1/24
1 pm
vs. Chicago
NBA TV
6/2/24
7 pm
@ New York
NBA TV
6/7/24
7:30 pm
@ Washington
ION
6/10/24
7 pm
@ Connecticut
NBA TV
6/13/24
7 pm
vs. Atlanta
6/16/24
12 pm
vs. Chicago
CBS
6/19/24
7 pm
vs. Washington
NBA TV
6/21/24
7:30 pm
@ Atlanta
ION
6/23/24
6 pm
@ Chicago
NBA TV
6/27/24
10 pm
@ Seattle
Prime Video
6/30/24
3 pm
@ Phoenix
ESPN
7/2/24
9:30 pm
@ Las Vegas
ESPN
7/6/24
1 pm
vs. New York
CBS
7/10/24
12 pm
vs. Washington
NBA TV
7/12/24
7:30 pm
vs. Phoenix
ION
7/14/24
4 pm
@ Minnesota
ESPN
7/17/24
7:30 pm
@ Dallas
ESPN
8/16/24
7:30 pm
vs. Phoenix
ION
8/18/24
3:30 pm
vs. Seattle
ABC
8/24/24
8 pm
@ Minnesota
NBA TV
8/26/24
7:30 pm
@ Atlanta
NBA TV
8/28/24
7 pm
vs. Connecticut
NBA TV
8/30/24
7:30 pm
at Chicago
ION
9/1/24
4 pm
@ Dallas
NBA TV
9/4/24
7 pm
vs. Los Angeles
CBS Sports Network
9/6/24
7:30 pm
vs. Minnesota
ION
9/8/24
4 pm
vs. Atlanta
9/11/24
7 pm
vs. Las Vegas
NBA TV
9/13/24
7:30 pm
vs. Las Vegas
ION
9/15/24
3 pm
vs. Dallas
9/19/24
7 pm
@ Washington
Prime Video
