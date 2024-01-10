Indiana basketball guard Xavier Johnson ejected for hitting Rutgers player down low

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson was ejected Tuesday night in the second half against Rutgers.

Video replays showed Johnson hit the Scarlet Knights' Antwone Woolfolk in the groin while trying to get through a screen.

Woolfolk, who was initially called for a foul on the play, missed both free throws.

C.J. Gunn replaced Johnson, who had 2 points, 2 assists, 3 steals and 5 turnovers.

Johnson was just playing in his third game since returning from injury suffered Nov. 26 vs. Harvard. He struggled in his first game back, but earned the game-ball in the Hoosiers' win over Ohio State.

"I haven't been myself lately," Johnson said after the OSU win. "I've been off for a month, so I was trying to find a rhythm in that game. I was doing a little bit too much on the offensive end... I'm a sixth-year guy. The team and Coach Woodson expects a lot out of me, and I'm going to give everything I got from the rest of the year on out."

His trip home from Piscataway won't be a fun one.

