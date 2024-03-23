Illinois basketball vs. Duquesne live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Duquesne Dukes at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's everything you need to know about the March Madness game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more as they play for a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Illinois vs. Duquesne live score updates in NCAA first round

The winner of the East Region bracket matchup will take on the winner of the game between No. 7 seed Washington State and No. 2 seed Iowa State in the regional semfiinals.

What channel is Illinois vs. Duquesne on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TNT

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The Illini and Dukes will face off in a game broadcast on TNT. Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst) and Avery Johnson (analyst) will be on the call, with AJ Ross serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Sling TV, which carries all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

Illinois vs. Duquesne start time, TV info, location

Start time: 7:40 p.m. CT

TV info: TNT

Location: CHI Health Arena, Omaha, Nebraska

Illinois vs. Duquesne preview

ILLINOIS: Coach Brad Underwood’s team is the No. 3 seed in the East Region of March Madness with a 27-8 record and victories in 13 of its past 16 games. The Illini, who won the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, are seeking their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since finishing as NCAA runnerup in the 2005 Final Four. Illinois opened the tournament with an 85-69 victory against No. 14 seed Morehead State.

DUQUESNE: The No. 11 seed Dukes enter the matchup with a 25-11 record after winning the Atlantic-10 Conference championship and pulling a Round 1 upset. It’s Duquesne's sixth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 1977. The Dukes upset No. 6 seed BYU for its first victory in the Big Dance since 1969.

Illinois vs. Duquesne odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Illinois -9.5

Over/under: 148.5

Moneyline: Illinois -600, Duquesne +425

Illinois vs. Duquesne prediction, game picks

Illinois 78, Duquesne 69: According to Sportsbook Wire, "Illinois has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times. Duquesne has covered 19 times in 36 games with a spread this year. The Fighting Illini average 18.3 more points per game (84.4) than the Dukes allow (66.1)."

Illinois vs. Duquesne stats

ILLINOIS

PPG: 84.4

PPG allowed: 73.7

FG% .473

3PT% : .353

KenPom ranking: 10

DUQUESNE

PPG: 70.8

PPG allowed: 66.1

FG% .437

3PT% : .341

KenPom ranking: 80

Illinois vs. Duquesne championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

ILLINOIS: +3000

DUQUESNE: +25000

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 10, 2024 Illinois 73, Iowa 61 March 15, 2024 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten tournament) March 16, 2024 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten tournament) March 17, 2024 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten tournament) March 21, 2024 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA Tournament) 7:40 p.m. March 23, 2024 vs. 11 seed Duquesne (NCAA Tournament)

Duquesne basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Duquesne's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 13, 2024 Duquesne 83, Saint Louis 73 (A-10 tournament) March 14, 2024 Duquesne 65, Dayton 57 (A-10 tournament) March 16, 2024 Duquesne 70, St. Bonaventure 60 (A-10 tournament) March 17, 2024 Duquesne 57, VCU 51 (A-10 tournament) March 21, 2024 11 seed Duquesne 71, 6 seed BYU (NCAA Tournament) March 23, 2024 vs. No. 3 seed Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs Duquesne live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament