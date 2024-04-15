IHSAA basketball: These Central Indiana freshmen made an early impact. Remember the names.
There are not many high school basketball players who break through and make a splash as freshmen. Many, especially at larger schools are playing on the freshman or junior varsity teams. But here are 15 Central Indiana players who did make a mark on the 2023-24 season (this is not a ranking, just players who made an early impression):
Harper Baker-Lands, Plainfield
The 6-3 guard showed why he will be one of the top players in the class, averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the 15-win Quakers. Baker-Lands knocked down 34.8% (23-for-66) from the 3-point line.
Jeremiah Bellamy, North Central
The 6-3 Bellamy has promise. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds as a freshman, shooting 50% from the field and 11-for-28 from the 3-point line.
Devin Bolden, Cardinal Ritter
The 6-6 Bolden showed potential in his first season, averaging 11.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for the Class 3A Raiders. He played his best basketball late in the season, including a 24-point, seven-rebound game in a three-point loss to Tri-West.
Kellen Crim, Morristown
Kellen’s older brother, Kyle, scored 1,339 points at Morristown and just finished his junior year at Hanover. His younger brother might have a chance to catch him on the scoring list. Crim averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a freshman.
J.J. Craig, Warren Central
The 6-2 guard played a key role as a freshman for the 14-win Warriors, averaging 5.1 points per game and shooting 38% from the 3-point line. Craig figures to be a major piece for Warren Central moving forward.
Aiden Dickerson, Carmel
The stats were not big but the 6-4 Dickerson fit in nicely and played his role for a Carmel team that improved throughout the season. Dickerson averaged 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 16-for-26 from the field in 19 games.
Jason Gardner Jr., Fishers
The 6-1 guard, the son of 1999 Indy Mr. Basketball Jason Gardner, played a major part in Fishers’ Class 4A state championship season. Gardner Jr. averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the 29-1 Tigers.
Will Hegwood, Roncalli
The 6-1 Hegwood had a solid freshman season, scoring 12 points three times in the final month of the season. He averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for a 15-10 team.
Isaiah Hill, Pike
The 6-10 Hill is a long athlete who had an impact as a freshman, averaging 3.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game.
Kenneth Lampley, Tindley
The 6-6 Lampley scored in double figures in his last 11 games of the season, including a pair of 20-point games. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the season.
Ryan Miller, Tri-West
The 6-1 Miller did most of his damage on offense has a 3-point shooter (21-for-51 for 41%) as he averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 assists per game for the 19-7 Bruins. His offensive game will continue to expand in coming seasons.
Trey Page, Sheridan
The 6-1 Page had an excellent freshman season, averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds and shooting 35.2% (51-for-145) from the 3-point line for the 13-9 Class 2A Blackhawks.
Nash Sigmund, Decatur Central
The 6-foot guard filled a role for the Hawks as a 3-point shooter (connecting on 42-for-107 for 39% from the arc). Sigmund averaged 6.3 points per game.
Aiden Woods, Pike
The 5-8 guard had some quality games for a young Pike team, averaging 3.6 points in 17 games.
Cooper Zachary, Fishers
The 5-9 Zachary fit into a big role right away for the Tigers and helped Fishers win the Class 4A state championship. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals and shot 42% from the 3-point line.
Five more: Cash Daniels, Cathedral; Kaleb Elkins, Lawrence North; Jake Grissom, Guerin Catholic; Branden Sharpe, Brownsburg; Corde White, Tindley
