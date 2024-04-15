IHSAA basketball: These Central Indiana freshmen made an early impact. Remember the names.

There are not many high school basketball players who break through and make a splash as freshmen. Many, especially at larger schools are playing on the freshman or junior varsity teams. But here are 15 Central Indiana players who did make a mark on the 2023-24 season (this is not a ranking, just players who made an early impression):

Harper Baker-Lands, Plainfield

Plainfield Quakers freshman Harper Baker-Lands shoots a three-pointer Jan 5, 2024, at Plainfield High School in Plainfield, Indiana.

The 6-3 guard showed why he will be one of the top players in the class, averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the 15-win Quakers. Baker-Lands knocked down 34.8% (23-for-66) from the 3-point line.

Jeremiah Bellamy, North Central

The 6-3 Bellamy has promise. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds as a freshman, shooting 50% from the field and 11-for-28 from the 3-point line.

Devin Bolden, Cardinal Ritter

The 6-6 Bolden showed potential in his first season, averaging 11.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game for the Class 3A Raiders. He played his best basketball late in the season, including a 24-point, seven-rebound game in a three-point loss to Tri-West.

Kellen Crim, Morristown

Kellen’s older brother, Kyle, scored 1,339 points at Morristown and just finished his junior year at Hanover. His younger brother might have a chance to catch him on the scoring list. Crim averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a freshman.

J.J. Craig, Warren Central

Warren Central High School freshman James Craig (31) fires off a pass from under the basket during the first half of a Boysâ€™ Marion County Basketball Tournament semi-final game against Franklin Central High School, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Southport High School.

The 6-2 guard played a key role as a freshman for the 14-win Warriors, averaging 5.1 points per game and shooting 38% from the 3-point line. Craig figures to be a major piece for Warren Central moving forward.

Aiden Dickerson, Carmel

The stats were not big but the 6-4 Dickerson fit in nicely and played his role for a Carmel team that improved throughout the season. Dickerson averaged 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 16-for-26 from the field in 19 games.

Jason Gardner Jr., Fishers

Fishers' Jason Gardner (5) lines up a shot during the Fishers vs. Crown Point boys semistate basketball semifinal game Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Northside Gym in Elkhart.

The 6-1 guard, the son of 1999 Indy Mr. Basketball Jason Gardner, played a major part in Fishers’ Class 4A state championship season. Gardner Jr. averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the 29-1 Tigers.

Will Hegwood, Roncalli

The 6-1 Hegwood had a solid freshman season, scoring 12 points three times in the final month of the season. He averaged 5.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for a 15-10 team.

Isaiah Hill, Pike

The 6-10 Hill is a long athlete who had an impact as a freshman, averaging 3.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game.

Kenneth Lampley, Tindley

The 6-6 Lampley scored in double figures in his last 11 games of the season, including a pair of 20-point games. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the season.

Ryan Miller, Tri-West

The 6-1 Miller did most of his damage on offense has a 3-point shooter (21-for-51 for 41%) as he averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 assists per game for the 19-7 Bruins. His offensive game will continue to expand in coming seasons.

Trey Page, Sheridan

The 6-1 Page had an excellent freshman season, averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 rebounds and shooting 35.2% (51-for-145) from the 3-point line for the 13-9 Class 2A Blackhawks.

Nash Sigmund, Decatur Central

The 6-foot guard filled a role for the Hawks as a 3-point shooter (connecting on 42-for-107 for 39% from the arc). Sigmund averaged 6.3 points per game.

Aiden Woods, Pike

The 5-8 guard had some quality games for a young Pike team, averaging 3.6 points in 17 games.

Cooper Zachary, Fishers

Fishers Tigers Cooper Zachary (4) dribbles the ball down the court during a fast break, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, during the Class 4A sectional game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana. Fishers beat Carmel 54-41 and advances to play the Hamilton Southeastern Royals in the Class 4A semifinals game on March 1.

The 5-9 Zachary fit into a big role right away for the Tigers and helped Fishers win the Class 4A state championship. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals and shot 42% from the 3-point line.

Five more: Cash Daniels, Cathedral; Kaleb Elkins, Lawrence North; Jake Grissom, Guerin Catholic; Branden Sharpe, Brownsburg; Corde White, Tindley

