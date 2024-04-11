Indiana All-Stars 2024: Here's the 13-player boys basketball roster to face Kentucky

This year’s boys IndyStar Indiana All-Stars basketball team is accustomed to winning.

On the 13-player roster, there are three state champions from this season; another won a title a year ago. Five players were a state runner-up at some point in their career.

All-Stars director Mike Broughton hopes all of that winning pays off for the squad of seniors in the annual series in June against the Kentucky All-Stars.

“This year, my sixth as director, was the most difficult season to pick the Indiana All-Stars,” Broughton said. “In my discussions with many different coaches throughout the state, there were 20 to 25 candidates in competition for the 13 spots. We had many well-deserving athletes this year across Indiana.”

All-Stars who won a state championship this year are Fishers’ Keenan Garner (Class 4A), Scottsburg’s Jack Miller (3A) and Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter (2A). Ben Davis guard K.J. Windham won a 4A state championship last year and was a runner-up this year. Wapahani’s Isaac Andrews (2A this year), Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga and Karson Rogers (4A last year) and Chesterton’s Tyler Parrish (4A in 2022) also played in state championship games.

This year’s Indiana All-Stars will play the Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 5 at Kokomo, followed by the annual doubleheader against the Kentucky All-Stars. Those games will be played on June 7 in Lexington, Ky. (Lexington Catholic High School) and June 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets for the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse went on sale this week and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or in person from 12-5 p.m. from Monday through Friday at the fieldhouse box office.

In addition to the players listed above, also selected: Westfield guard Trey Buchanan; Franklin guard Micah Davis; Noblesville guard Aaron Fine; Brebeuf Jesuit guard Evan Haywood; and Evansville Memorial forward Tucker Tornatta.

“The Kentucky All-Star team was very good last year as juniors,” Broughton said. “The Indiana All-Stars are going to need to be well prepared, unselfish and play very hard.”

Kokomo’s John Peckinpaugh will coach the Indiana All-Stars. Peckinpaugh will be assisted by Silver Creek’s Brandon Hoffman and Barr-Reeve’s Josh Thompson.

Here is a look at the 13-player Indiana All-Star team:

Isaac Andrews, Wapahani

Wapahani Raiders Isaac Andrews (20) drives past Brownstown Central Braves guard Parker Hehman (10) during the IHSAA Class 2A boy’s basketball state championship, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 6-1 guard helped Wapahani reach the Class 2A state championship game with a 26-3 record, averaging 24.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Andrews was one of the state’s top 3-point shooters, hitting at a 44.3% clip as a senior (105-for-237). For his career, Andrews finished with 2,151 career points to finish No. 37 on the state’s all-time list and set a Wapahani record. He won the Trester Mental Attitude award for Class 2A.

Jack Benter, Brownstown Central

Brownstown Central Braves guard Jack Benter (14) celebrates after making a buzzer-beater during the IHSAA Class 2A boy’s basketball state championship against the Wapahani Raiders, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 6-6 Purdue recruit went for 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots to lead Brownstown Central to its first state championship with a 55-36 win over Wapahani in the Class 2A game. Benter averaged 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Braves while shooting 44% from the 3-point line. He finished his career ranked No. 11 on the all-time scoring list in state history with 2,550 points.

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo

Kokomo Wildkats center Flory Bidunga (40) goes in for a lay-up Saturday, March 9, 2024, during the IHSAA boys basketball regional final at the New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Kokomo Wildkats, 66-52.

The 6-9 Bidunga earned a spot on the McDonald’s All American game and won the Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana for a second consecutive season. The Kansas recruit averaged 19.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocked shots and 3.2 assists per game to lead Kokomo to a 24-5 season and Class 4A regional appearance. In three seasons at Kokomo, Bidunga finished with career totals of 1,609 points, 1,132 rebounds and 402 blocked shots while shooting 80.3% from the field. Kokomo reached the 4A state finals his junior year.

Trey Buchanan, Westfield

Westfield Shamrocks Trey Buchanan (3) points down he court Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, during the game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville. The Westfield Shamrocks defeated the Noblesville Millers, 58-54.

The 6-foot Buchanan, who will walk on at Iowa, averaged a team-high 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior for the Shamrocks, who finished 19-3. Buchanan shot 40.8% (60-for-147) from the 3-point line. Buchanan averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a junior and finished his career as a 40.4% 3-point shooter (160-for-396). He was a sophomore on the Westfield team that won the program’s first sectional title.

Micah Davis, Franklin

Franklin Community High School senior Micah Davis (4) makes a move around the defense of Center Grove High School freshman Gavin Loveless (13) during the second half of an IHSAA Class 4A Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Southport High School. Center Grove won, 68-56.

The 6-2 Davis, an Eastern Kentucky commit, averaged 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game to lead Franklin to an 18-5 season and Class 4A sectional championship. Davis shot 53% from the field, including 37.4% (43-for-115) from the 3-point line. Davis was a member of the core Junior All-Stars team last season after averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He scored 1,296 career points in three seasons and set the single-game scoring record for Franklin (43 points).

Aaron Fine, Noblesville

Noblesville Millers guard Aaron Fine (3) rushes after the ball Saturday, March 2, 2024, during the Class 4A sectional final at Noblesville High School in Noblesville. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Noblesville Millers, 49-47.

The 6-3 Fine, who will walk on at Purdue, averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior for a team that went 22-3 and was ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 4A before losing to No. 1 Fishers in the sectional championship. Fine, a four-year varsity player, finished his career with 1,204 points and 252 assists. He shot a career-best 41.5% (34-for-82) from the 3-point line as a senior.

Keenan Garner, Fishers

Fishers High School senior Keenan Garner (23) reacts after being fouled during the first half of an IHSAA class 4A state championship basketball game against Ben Davis High School, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 6-6 Garner averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as Fishers finished 29-1 and won a Class 4A state championship. Garner, who has Division I offers from IU Indy, Bradley, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the state championship win over Ben Davis. He shot 58% from the field for the season.

Evan Haywood, Brebeuf Jesuit

Brebeuf Jesuit senior guard Evan Haywood (1) drives to the basket while being defended by Guerin Catholic senior guard Andy Caron (4) during the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional Championship March 2, 2024, at Guerin Catholic High School in Noblesville, Indiana.

The 6-4 Haywood, a Butler recruit, averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game for a team that went 18-6 and lost a double-overtime heartbreaker to Guerin Catholic in the sectional championship. Haywood shot 37.7% (78-for-207) from the 3-point line as a senior. As a junior, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Jack Miller, Scottsburg

Scottsburg Warriors Jack Miller (11) drives the lane against the South Bend St. Joseph Huskies on Saturday, March 30, 2024, during the IHSAA boys basketball Class 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Scottsburg Warriors defeated the South Bend St. Joseph Huskies 67-57.

The 6-6 Miller, a Hanover commit, scored 32 points in Scottsburg’s 67-57 win over South Bend St. Joseph to win the Class 3A state championship — the first in program history. Miller averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the 25-5 Warriors. He scored 1,180 for his career. Miller shot 39% from the 3-point line as a senior. He was part of Scottsburg’s first regional champion in 23 years as a junior.

Tyler Parrish, Chesterton

Chesterton's Tyler Parrish (1) celebrates a 3-point shot during the Penn vs. Chesterton regional championship game Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Michigan City High School.

The 6-3 Parrish, a Marian commit, averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a senior for a Chesterton team that finished 16-10. Parrish, who was named to the IBCA Senior Supreme 15, became the seventh player in program history to score more than 1,000 career points (he finished with 1,389). Parrish was a sophomore on Chesterton’s team that reached the Class 4A state finals. He averaged 21 points and 3.7 assists last season and was named a core Junior All-Star.

Karson Rogers, Kokomo

Kokomo Wildkats forward Karson Rogers (21) reaches for the ball against Fishers Tigers Cooper Zachary (4) on Saturday, March 9, 2024, during the IHSAA boys basketball regional final at the New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Kokomo Wildkats, 66-52.

The 6-6 Rogers had a breakout senior season as he averaged 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for a Kokomo team that finished 25-4 and won a Class 4A sectional championship. Rogers shot 65.3% from the field. He was also part of a Kokomo team has a junior that reached the 4A state finals, averaging 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. Rogers has an offer from St. Francis but has not yet committed for college.

Tucker Tornatta, Evansville Memorial

Memorial’s Tucker Tornatta (35) dunks the ball as the Memorial Tigers play the Mater Dei Wildcats during the 2024 IHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball Sectional 32 semifinals at Boonville High School Friday, March 1, 2024.

The 6-8 Tornatta, a Marian commit, averaged 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game for an Evansville Memorial team that finished 18-6. He averaged 12.9 points and 11.7 rebounds as a junior on a 14-win team. Tornatta totaled 899 points and 692 rebounds in his three seasons.

K.J. Windham, Ben Davis

Ben Davis Giants K.J. Windham (24) lays the ball up against the Fishers Tigers on Saturday, March 30, 2024, during the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Ben Davis Giants 65-56.

The 6-4 Windham, a Northwestern recruit, averaged 15.4 points, 2.2 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game for a Ben Davis team that finished 23-6 and reached the Class 4A state finals. He shot 41.5% from the 3-point line (59-for-142) as a senior. Windham finished No. 4 on the all-time scoring list at Ben Davis with 1,151 career points, behind only Damon Frierson, Henry Williams and Randy Wittman. He was part of the Giants’ Class 4A state title team as a junior.

2024 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 2 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Scottsburg’s Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium (375 E. McClain St., Scottsburg, IN 47170) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Monday, June 3 – Indiana All-Stars “Futures Games” doubleheader at Hamilton Southeastern (13910 E. 126th St., Fishers, IN 46037) – girls, 6:00 p.m., boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 5 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at Kokomo (200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901) — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Friday, June 7 — Indiana at Kentucky at Lexington Catholic High School — girls, 6:30 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information, TBA.

Saturday, June 8 — Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204) — Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Ticket information, Ticketmaster.

