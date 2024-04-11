ICYMI in Mets Land: Injury updates; another new bullpen arm coming
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...
The Mets' game against the Braves in Atlanta was rained out, and will be made up at the end of September
Kodai Senga was transferred to the 60-day IL, meaning the earliest he can return is May 27
Transferring Senga to the 60-day was mostly a paper move, since it allowed the Mets to clear a 40-man roster spot for incoming reliever Tyler Jay without running the risk of losing a player
Christian Scott struck out 10 batters in five dominant innings for Triple-A Syracuse, while Mark Vientos homered again and Luisangel Acuña tripled
Tylor Megill is "feeling good" as he works his way back from a shoulder strain, and Sean Reid-Foley is also making progress