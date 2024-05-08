'Icon' Murray to retire at end of season

Hibernian captain Joelle Murray will retire from professional football at the end of this season, the club have announced.

The 37-year-old has spent her whole career with Hibs. She has made 505 clubs appearances, and has won the league twice, in addition to seven Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

Murray also won 48 Scotland caps during her illustrious career, and will now take up a role on manager Grant Scott's coaching staff.

“Joelle is – without question – an icon of the game," Scott said.

"Although her professional career on the pitch is now coming to an end, her legacy will be felt for so many years to come. She’s paved the way for so many to thrive in the future.

“Joelle has lived and breathed football for such a long time, and she leaves it in the strongest place it has ever been – a true testament to her leadership, professionalism, talent, and dedication.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to work with her on two occasions now and know her name will be written into the history books as a true footballing great.”