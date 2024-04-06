Ice Hockey: Great Britain miss out on medal at Women's World Championship

Great Britain missed out on a medal at the Women's World Championship as they lost 3-2 to hosts Latvia.

Britain needed victory to take the silver medal, behind tournament winners Slovakia.

Lizzie Saunders, with her first senior goal, put them in front before Emilija Jakovleva levelled.

Liga Miljone added a second for the hosts, only for Britain to hit back through Katie Marsden, before Linda Rulle won it for Latvia.

Britain finished on seven points in Division 1 Group B, three more than in South Korea last year, and in fourth place behind Slovakia, Latvia and Italy.