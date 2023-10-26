Hurricanes picked to finish second in ACC preseason basketball poll

After a surprise run to the Final Four last year, this year’s Hurricanes basketball team won’t be sneaking up on anyone.

Miami, which is No. 13 in the preseason AP poll, was voted second in the ACC preseason basketball poll, trailing only preseason favorite Duke. The Hurricanes received five first-place votes.

Additionally, Miami forward Norchad Omier was picked for the Preseason All-ACC first team, and guard Nijel Pack was picked for the second team.

The Hurricanes ended last season 29-8 with a 15-5 record in conference play. They won a share of the regular-season conference title but fell to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. They went on to beat Drake, Indiana, Houston and Texas before falling to eventual national champions UConn in the Final Four.

Miami opens the 2023-24 season against the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Nov. 6. The Hurricanes begin their conference slate against Notre Dame on Dec. 2.

Here is the full preseason ACC poll and the All-ACC teams

1. Duke (44)

2. Miami (5)

3. North Carolina (1)

4. Virginia (1)

5. Clemson

6. Wake Forest

7. N.C. State

8. Virginia Tech

9. Pittsburgh

10. Syracuse

11. Florida State

12. Boston College

13. Georgia Tech

14. Louisville

15. Notre Dame

FIRST TEAM

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

PJ Hall, Clemson

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Norchad Omier, Miami

SECOND TEAM

Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Nijel Pack, Miami

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Quinten Post, Boston College