Hurricanes picked to finish second in ACC preseason basketball poll
After a surprise run to the Final Four last year, this year’s Hurricanes basketball team won’t be sneaking up on anyone.
Miami, which is No. 13 in the preseason AP poll, was voted second in the ACC preseason basketball poll, trailing only preseason favorite Duke. The Hurricanes received five first-place votes.
Additionally, Miami forward Norchad Omier was picked for the Preseason All-ACC first team, and guard Nijel Pack was picked for the second team.
The Hurricanes ended last season 29-8 with a 15-5 record in conference play. They won a share of the regular-season conference title but fell to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. They went on to beat Drake, Indiana, Houston and Texas before falling to eventual national champions UConn in the Final Four.
Miami opens the 2023-24 season against the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Nov. 6. The Hurricanes begin their conference slate against Notre Dame on Dec. 2.
Here is the full preseason ACC poll and the All-ACC teams
1. Duke (44)
2. Miami (5)
3. North Carolina (1)
4. Virginia (1)
5. Clemson
6. Wake Forest
7. N.C. State
8. Virginia Tech
9. Pittsburgh
10. Syracuse
11. Florida State
12. Boston College
13. Georgia Tech
14. Louisville
15. Notre Dame
FIRST TEAM
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
PJ Hall, Clemson
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Norchad Omier, Miami
SECOND TEAM
Judah Mintz, Syracuse
Nijel Pack, Miami
Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Quinten Post, Boston College