Human ashes scattered on pitch after club's victory

Two Portsmouth FC supporters spread human ashes on the Fratton Park pitch during last week’s promotion celebration, it has been revealed.

Supporters ran on to the playing surface in their thousands after a 3-2 win against Barnsley sealed the club’s return to the Championship.

While most celebrated with the jubilant players, two fans took advantage of the situation to conduct their own ceremony.

Human ashes contain calcium and calcium phosphate, which kill grass, and proved a challenge for the club's ground staff ahead of the final home game of the season against Wigan, five days later.

The invasion was the first time fans had invaded the pitch at Portsmouth’s home ground since May 2017, when promotion from League Two was secured with a 6-1 win over Cheltenham.

The penalty area and centre circle were the affected areas, with scars visible on the pitch when the crowds departed.

Fans remained in the stands to see captain Marlon Pack lift the League One trophy after the loss to Wigan Athletic, allowing players, coaches and their families to do a lap of honour after the match.

The pitch will now undergo summer maintenance work, with part of it having to be covered so a crane can work on the new gantry at the top of the South Stand.

Portsmouth Football Club declined to comment.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have not been involved in the incident.

