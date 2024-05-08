HS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep with one more challenge ahead of boys playoffs; SP and AH have showdown in girls action

The Scranton Prep boys lacrosse team continues to challenge itself in preparation for the postseason.

After winning the Wyoming Valley Conference championship with an undefeated record, the Cavaliers scheduled a pair of teams from New York in nonleague games to fill out the schedule before the playoffs start May 16.

On Monday, the Cavaliers suffered their first loss, a 13-12 setback in overtime to Seton Catholic Central from Binghamton, New York. This weekend, they travel to play McQuaid Jesuit, New York, at LeMoyne College on Saturday at 11 a.m.

McQuaid won its first 11 games, but lost its last two against Irondequoit and Fayetteville-Manlius. John Harding leads the team with 47 goals, AJ Quagrello has a team-high 20 assists and Domenic Giangreco has 93 groundballs.

Scranton Prep (15-1) clinched the No. 1 seed for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs. Brady Holmes leads the Cavaliers with 49 goals this season. Mackey Lynett has 37 goals and Finn Kane has 30.

Crestwood (13-4) has one game remaining at Danville on Wednesday. The Comets are in second place in the District 2 Class 2A power rating standings.

Abington Heights (13-5), which gave Scranton Prep its closest scare in District 2 in a 9-8 loss, is third in the standings and completed its schedule with a 17-6 win over Wyoming Area on Monday. Gavin Anders scored four goals and leads the team with 66 this season. Rodman Azar added three goals, and Evan Davis, Austin Boersma and Gavin Lindsay each had two in the win over Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Seminay (9-6) and Dallas (9-6) are competing for the fourth and fifth seeds.

Eight teams qualify for the tournament, and North Pocono (8-9) and Wyoming Area (6-8) are the final two teams in the field.

In Class 3A, Delaware Valley plays in a subregional tournament with District 11 teams.

The Warriors (14-1) are in second place with two games remaining against Vernon, New Jersey, on Wednesday and Minisink Valley, New York, on Thursday.

Peyton LaRocco leads Delaware Valley with 54 goals, Bryson Mackey has 37 and Noah Raboli has 32.

Emmaus (17-1) completed its season and is ahead of Delaware Valley. There are six teams in the field, and the quarterfinal games start May 17. Easton (13-4), Parkland (13-5), Bethlehem Freedom (12-4) and Nazareth (12-6) all qualified for the playoffs.

Girls

Scranton Prep and Abington Heights have a crucial game Wednesday.

The showdown between the two rivals will impact the District 2 power rating standings, with the playoffs scheduled to start May 15. The matchup is not the final one for either team, but both are trying to earn the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Crestwood (14-2) and No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (14-1).

Wyoming Area (10-4) is fifth with one game remaining, and Dallas is sixth (8-4). Eight teams qualify for the playoffs, and North Pocono is seventh. Tunkhannock is eighth.

In Class 3A, Delaware Valley worked its record above .500 and is locked into the top seed.

District 2 competes in a subregional tournament with District 11. Both districts hold their own tournaments, and the winners play to determine the qualifier for the PIAA playoffs.

The District 2 semifinal that will have Wilkes-Barre Area playing Hazleton Area is on May 16. The winner of that game will play Delaware Valley on May 21.

This year's subregional final is May 24.