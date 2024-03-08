How to watch UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight card details, start times and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defends his title against Marlon Vera this Saturday. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera (2). This weekend, UFC heads to Miami, Florida where Sean O’Malley will defend his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera. And that's not the only can't-miss match on the UFC 299 fight card. Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis will battle it out in the ring, and two welterweight matches are also set for Saturday: Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena. If you’re looking for ways to watch the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight, know this: UFC 299 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday.

Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, fight card details, how to stream UFC 299 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 299 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024

Early prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 299 this weekend

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) UFC 299 on ESPN+ Order UFC 299 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 299 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 299 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 299 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 299 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Mar. 9 for a pay-per-view title fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera UFC fight kicks off in Miami with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Sean O'Malley (-250) vs. Marlon Vera (+200)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (+140) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-165)

• Welterweight: Michael Page (+100) vs. Kevin Holland (-120)

• Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-110) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-135)

• Bantamweight: Petr Yan (-145) vs. Song Yadong (+120)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes (-110) vs. Jailton Almeida (-110)

• Women's flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian Cerminara (+165) vs. Maycee Barber (-200)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot (-375) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+290)

• Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (+175) vs. Kyler Phillips (-210)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira (-140) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+115)

• Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne (-400) vs. Josh Parisian (+310)

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara (+340) vs. Assu Almabayev (-450)

• Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood (+165) vs. Maryna Moroz (-200)

• Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins