How to watch MLS games for free today thanks to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami play the New York Red Bulls this Saturday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the GOAT has undeniably been cleaning up on the field. To celebrate, the international soccer star is inviting fans to tune in for free with a special month-long free trial of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. There will be 13 MLS games played this weekend, including New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami. However, Messi won’t be on the field with his team this Saturday, as he is still recovering from a strained hamstring. Are you ready to watch some soccer? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into the action on the field and watch MLS games this weekend.

How to watch MLS games for free:

Ahead of this weekend’s MLS matches, Lionel Messi is offering fans a one-month free trial of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. First time MLS Season Pass subscribers can access the offer here or at the link in Leo Messi’s Instagram bio. You have until April 5 to redeem the offer.

(Apple TV) Apple TV+ Stream MLS games free Apple TV and MLS Season Pass have partnered to bring subscribers every MLS and Leagues Cup match with no blackouts. Subscribers get English and Spanish broadcasts of hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, plus game replays, highlights, analysis, and more original programming. For those that already subscribe to Apple TV+, the MLS Season Pass add-on costs $12.99 per month or $79 for the whole year. If you just want to subscribe to MLS Season Pass (without paying for Apple TV+), the price goes up to $14.99/month or $99 for the year. But right now, you can get your first month of MLS Season Pass totally free thanks to Leo Messi. In addition to MLS games, Apple TV+ offers award-winning shows like Ted Lasso, Palm Royale and Masters of the Air, plus great original movies and sports documentaries like Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend. Apple TV+ has a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, OR, if you've bought an eligible Apple device recently, you can get up to three months of the streaming service totally free. Get one month free at Apple TV

MLS matches this weekend (3/23):

When is Lionel Messi's next game?

Inter Miami CF plays the New York Red Bulls this Saturday, Mar. 23 at 2 p.m. ET — however, Messi will not be on the team's roster that day. In fact, Inter Miami will be missing at least eight players due to injury and the FIFA international break.