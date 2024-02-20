We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' will revisit Messi's momentous victory at the 2022 World Cup. (Marco Galvão/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

If you watched the legendary Lionel Messi finally take home the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022, then get ready, because it’s time for the behind-the-scenes story of that momentous victory. Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, a four-part documentary following the footballer in the leadup to the crowning achievement of his career, premieres on Apple TV+ tomorrow. The series takes a closer look at Messi’s relationship with the beautiful game, capturing the intimate story of his quest for the World Cup. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about watching Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

How to watch Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Apple TV+

Messi’s World Cup trailer:

When does the new Lionel Messi documentary come out?

All four episodes of Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Where to watch Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, alongside tons of other great original Apple content like The Crowded Room, Ted Lasso and The Beanie Bubble. Soccer (or football) fans can also get MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+ for an additional $12.99/month, $79/season.

How many episodes of Messi’s World Cup documentary are there

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will have four 45-minute-long episodes.