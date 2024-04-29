Horns Report: What a record NFL Draft says about the state of the Longhorns football program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With 11 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns set a program record for most players taken in the modern-era draft format of seven rounds, and as they transition to the Southeastern Conference, those kinds of numbers need to become normal.

Roger Wallace and Billy Gates discuss what exactly the big draft weekend means for the program and head coach Steve Sarkisian, as well as an update on the Texas baseball and softball teams. The baseball team is coming off a big series win on the road against Oklahoma and the softball team has won 13 consecutive games and keeps adding to their program-record Big 12 win total.

