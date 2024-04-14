The Hornets’ offseason has arrived. These three questions need immediate answers

Despite the finality of it all, Steve Clifford didn’t lose his sense of humor.

“I am hopeful that when I do go in (Monday) to get my stuff, my finger thing still works where I can get in,” said Clifford, who coached his final game on Sunday. “Except for that it’s not a big deal.”

Nonchalant until the very end, Clifford called it a career after two decades in the NBA, and at least the Charlotte Hornets sent the 62-year-old out victorious. With their few healthy key players serving mostly as spectators, joining the likes of LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Seth Curry and Cody Martin on the bench, the Hornets finished the season with a 120-110 win over Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In concluding with a 21-61 mark, the Hornets accumulated the franchise’s fewest wins since 2012-13. But that year was viewed as a success for the then-named Bobcats considering they were coming off a 7-59 campaign that yielded the league’s worst winning percentage in a season.

This crop of Hornets had expectations to finish beyond the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and tying San Antonio and Portland, and the decision-makers decided to break up the team when it didn’t happen.

Injuries robbed the Hornets of any continuity.

“These last 25, 30 games we were out of it,” Clifford said. “We had a very difficult schedule and that’s what I told them in the locker room. I’m really proud of all of them, the way they’ve hung in there, the attitude they’ve had. They got better, practiced well and we played some good games.”

Figuring out why they finished second in the league in games missed because of the non-stop assortment of major bumps and bruises is among the many things that will be evaluated over the coming days and weeks. And now with a disappointing regular season finally them, the Hornets can officially start devising a plan to snap the NBA’s longest playoff drought, which sits at eight years.

Here are three important questions that must be answered during what’s going to be an intriguing offseason since this will be the first full one with co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin in control:

Who’s replacing Steve Clifford?

This is the most pressing matter on the organization’s plate at the moment and the Hornets can’t truly begin the next phase until they have the team’s third coach in the last three seasons — four if you include being spurned by Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson — under contract.

Boston assistant Charles Lee had the early inside track among some league insiders, but others have impressed during the interview process as well and Sacramento associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Phoenix associate head coach Kevin Young are also potential hires, a league source told The Observer. Jeff Peterson, the vice president of basketball operations, said the Hornets would cast a wide net and that’s what they’re doing.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford takes a deep inhale as he looks at the Jumbotron during second-half action against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 29, 2024. The Warriors defeated the Hornets 115-97.

Either way, indications are leading toward the Hornets hiring a rising assistant, and by announcing two weeks ago that Clifford would be heading into a different role, it’s given Peterson the head start he’s needed to find the best fit. Brooklyn reportedly has narrowed its list of candidates to Mike Budenholzer, who led Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA championship, along with Fernandez and Young.

And it’s a safe bet the Hornets aren’t very far behind the Nets in doing the same thing — provided there aren’t any surprising names cut loose this week with the regular season over.

What’s up with LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams?

Although figuring out Clifford’s successor is the immediate priority, there’s nothing more important to the organization’s long-term success than the health of the star point guard and starting center.

Ball’s season was marred by sprained ankles yet again and his final game of the season came Jan 26. He hasn’t said much talking to The Observer back in January, and the same goes for Williams, who’s battled a bad back for the last five months. Everyone wants to know exactly how each is feeling and their exit interviews with the media on Monday should offer some insight.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Ball, at least, returned to full basketball activities, including practice. And while that’s an encouraging sign, it’s unclear exactly where he stands with his rehab and if he could have played after the All-Star break had the games actually been meaningful. He’s yet to suit up for a full season schedule during career, and it’s going to be imperative for the Hornets to ensure Ball is available more than ever before considering his $200-plus million max extension kicks in 2024-25.

Williams, on the other hand, remains a 7-foot mystery. Clifford revealed recently that Williams’ injury also involved a bone issue in his back, which can’t be a good day for somebody in their early 20s. Williams hasn’t played since December and appeared never really close to returning to action, logging action in only 19 games during his second season.

He’s supposed to be the Hornets’ long-term solution at center, a position they’ve struggled to fill adequately for years. Whether that will be the case now is anyone’s guess.

How does management really feel about Miles Bridges?

Coming into the season, Bridges was one of the biggest question marks. But by the end, he proved to be one of the Hornets’ most invaluable pieces for a number of reasons. Most notably his durability on a team full of walking wounded.

With the exception of the Hornets’ December loss in Toronto, when he couldn’t clear Canadian customs, Bridges was available whenever Clifford needed him, becoming the team’s most reliable player once Terry Rozier got traded to Miami. There’s no denying Bridges’ skills and how well he meshes with Ball.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges guides his teammates during second-half action against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Mavericks defeated the Hornets 130-104.

The only issue, of course, is a big one given Bridges’ previous off-the-court problems. But he stayed out of trouble for the most part this past season, and the case that cropped up following a reported incident in October was dismissed due to inconsistent victim statements, according to Mecklenberg County court records.

So, the Hornets’ hierarchy has to decide once and for all if Bridges is someone they want to keep around. As a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, Bridges controls his own destiny and there’s anticipation he could receive offers from other suitors, putting the onus on the Hornets to make a firm decision on his future in Charlotte.