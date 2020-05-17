Hornets forward Miles Bridges challenges team owner Michael Jordan to 1-on-1

A five-year-old quote from Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan turned into a challenge from one of his own players on Saturday, as Hornets forward Miles Bridges indicated he would be very interested in a 1-on-1 matchup against the NBA legend.

The fun started when a quote from a 2015 Jordan interview with French newspaper L’Équipe was tweeted out on Friday, with Jordan saying he was pretty sure he could beat Hornets players in a game of 1-on-1. Jordan was 52 at the time and saying he could beat active NBA players.

Then, Bridges stepped in.

Let’s get it then https://t.co/7MbAOAFhSL — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 17, 2020

You’d imagine there are quite a few people out there who would want to see that happen.

Could Michael Jordan actually win?

Of course, the wild thing about that Jordan thing is not that he wasn’t kidding — again, 52 years old and saying he could beat current NBA players — but that he very much had reason to believe he was correct.

Just two years ago, the Hornets’ No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist revealed that he had fallen to Jordan in 1-on-1:

“He did play me 1-on-1 one time,” Kidd-Gilchrist said, via Dave Zangaro of CSN Houston. “And it was hard for me. I lost. I lost to a 50-year-old guy. That’s my boss, though. He’s the best player to play the game.”

Another Hornets draft pick, Frank Kaminsky, also said in 2015 he doesn’t dare face Jordan because he thinks he will lose. However, 2017 top pick Malik Monk did say he thinks he could beat the owner.

Jordan is now seven years older than he was when he beat Kidd-Gilchrist. There doesn’t appear to be any word of Jordan playing any of his own players since, but we all know all it takes is one challenge or piece of trash talk to get him back in the gym with a very specific goal in mind.

Michael Jordan is 57 years old. Are the active players of the NBA safe now? (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

