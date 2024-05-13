High school football: Giving college coaches an early look at top Bucks County area talent

They ran, caught passes, threw passes, displayed their footwork and gave everything they had on Souderton High's football field on a Thursday night in May.

And, most importantly, they (over 100 athletes) were seen by over 50 college football coaches at the second BuxMont Football Showcase.

"This is such a good thing for the kids and the coaches," said 2008 Souderton grad Eric Fargo, who is now the defensive coordinator at Kutztown University.

Souderton sophomore quarterback Ben Walsh throws during a drill at Thursday's BuxMont Football Showcase.

"You get a chance to see the kids on the field and talk to them and it helps confirm what you see on their highlight tapes. Bringing all of these kids to one place helps everybody."

Thursday's Showcase, an idea brought to fruition last year by Souderton assistant coach Paul Fargo (Eric's dad), featured current junior and sophomore football players (and a handful of freshmen) from seven schools — Souderton, Pennridge, Quakertown, North Penn, Cheltenham, Plymouth Whitemarsh and Downingtown East — going through drills and trying to catch the eye of the college coaches on hand.

Quakertown's Banas all in favor of the Showcase

"This is just a great idea and I'm really happy we're a part of it," Quakertown head coach George Banas said. "The college coaches get to watch the best athletes we have to offer, and the kids get to be seen. It's a win-win for everybody.

"Last year, it was just the four schools. To add Plymouth Whitemarsh, Cheltenham and Downingtown East this year makes it even better."

Second time was easier for Souderton's Walsh

For Souderton sophomore quarterback Ben Walsh, who helped lead the Big Red to a school-record 11 wins and a spot in the PIAA District One Class 6A quarterfinals last season, the event was easier the second time around.

"I was a freshman last year when we did this, and I was really nervous," Walsh said. "I wasn't as nervous this time and just tried to show what I can do. There were a lot more coaches here now than last year and it's great to see how this is growing.

"College coaches get to see you and it really gets you excited about the season coming up."

An opportunity for Quakertown's Fenstermacher

Quakertown two-way junior lineman Dylan Fenstermacher isn't sure if he wants to continue his football career after his senior year, but the Showcase was a positive nonetheless.

"This was a pretty cool opportunity to get out here and show what you can do," Fenstermacher said.

"You might get noticed by a college coach and you never know what can happen. I'm glad I got the chance to do this."

Bucks County-area coaches hope Showcase grows

The coaches Thursday night hope the idea of holding showcases catches on elsewhere.

"The Central Bucks schools had one (Thursday) that these coaches were able to go to, but I really don't know about any others," Pennridge head coach Kyle Beller said.

"I used to coach up in the (Lehigh) Valley and there was nothing like this. It would be great to see more of them take place because it really helps the kids."

Souderton head coach Ed Gallagher would also love to see the idea grow.

"This is a great event for the kids, and it makes it easy for the college coaches who can see the kids go through drills and also put a face with a name," Gallagher said.

North Penn junior linebacker Christian Johns-Wallace finishes a drill at Thursday's BuxMont Football Showcase.

"We could add a few more teams — maybe get to 10 or 12 schools — that would be great. And, hopefully, other schools can pick up on the idea. Paul (Fargo) deserves the credit for getting us going and I hope it keeps growing all over because it helps kids get noticed by the colleges."

Drew Markol covers local sports for PhillyBurbs.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Top Bucks County players display skills at high school football showcase