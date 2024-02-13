Bucks County High School football: Here are the Top 100 top returning players for 2024
Here is the combined list of returning players to watch for the upcoming high school football season.
The list includes our top 25 offensive returners and top 25 defensive returners, plus others to watch for a total of 119 key returning players.
With that much talent heading back to the field this fall, the 2024 season should be another memorable one.
Players are listed under their schools, with current year in school, and in alphabetical order.
Here we go:
Abington
Nasir Brown, Junior, offensive lineman
Antonio Ford, Sophomore, wide receiver
Archbishop Wood
Yasin Lowry, Junior, linebacker
Bensalem
Thomas Bailey, Junior, wide receiver
Jaden George, Junior, linebacker
Aidan Mayfield, Sophomore, running back
Jake Quinlan, Junior, offensive line
Hollis Sanders, Sophomore, quarterback
Bristol
Trae Anthony, Junior, wide receiver
Jones Beauplan, Freshman, defensive back
Bryce Bornice, Sophomore, linebacker
Kyleal Cottrell, Sophomore, defensive back
Cole Guy, Sophomore, quarterback
Brady Slate, Sophomore, running back
Braylen Williams, Sophomore, linebacker
Central Bucks East
Mike Carroll, Junior, offensive line
Connor Simkiss, Junior, linebacker
Logan Simkiss, Junior, linebacker
Central Bucks South
Ed Bowen, Junior, defensive line
Danny Gies, Junior, defensive back
Matt Harmon, Junior, defensive back
Nick Micewski, Junior, offensive line
Owen Pinkerton, Junior, quarterback
Jim Wade, Junior, linebacker
Central Bucks West
Ryan Clemens, Junior, running back
Aedan Donnelly, Junior, linebacker
AJ Gerace, Junior, defensive line
Chris Hutchinson, Junior, defensive lineman
Devin McGowan, Junior, wide receiver
Finn McGowan, Junior, offensive line
Cole Patterson, Junior, offensive line
Conwell-Egan
Johnny Austerberry, Junior, punter/placekicker
Sincer Fairey, Junior, defensive line
Connor Horger, Sophomore, defensive line
Colin Walker, Junior, linebacker
Chase Walters, Sophomore, offensive lineman
Council Rock North
Grant Cappozzoli, Junior, defensive lineman
Gio Cozza, Junior, quarterback
Council Rock South
Kyle Grasso, Sophomore, offensive lineman
Shane Myers, Sophomore, running back
Ryan Small, Junior, linebacker
Nate Szydlik, Sophomore, linebacker
Germantown Academy
Jack Durkin, Sophomore, defensive back
Xavier Stearn, Sophomore, quarterback
AJ Towsen, Junior, wide receiver
Brandon Truszkowski, Sophomore, defensive lineman
Harry S. Truman
Mohammed Toure, Junior, linebacker
Hatboro-Horsham
Mason Bynum, Junior, running back
Kayden Collazo, Junior, running back
Luke Foley, Junior, defensive back
Dan Rash, Junior, defensive line
Lansdale Catholic
Boa Cobbold, Sophomore, tight end
Darren Jackson, Sophomore, defensive line
Jacahi Streeter, Junior, running back
Chris Ulmer, Junior, linebacker
La Salle High
Dylan Clair, Junior, linebacker
Jimmy Dolan, Junior, wide receiver
Chris Fileppo, Junior, defensive back
Jack Leuthe, Junior, linebacker
Julian McFadden, Junior, wide receiver
Joey O'Brien, Sophomore, defensive back
Desmond Ortiz, Sophomore, running back
Gavin Sidwar, Sophomore, quarterback
Jemel Williams, Sophomore, defensive line
Morrisville
Alex Brown, Sophomore, linebacker
Izire Caraway, Freshman, running back
Shakur Dismukes, Sophomore, linebacker
Zaden Gomez, Sophomore, defensive back
Raymond Holman, Junior, running back
Nick Jobes, Junior, offensive lineman
Icole Quirmolue, Sophomore, defensive back
Ky'iere Rankins, Junior, defensive back
Ali Santana, Sophomore, wide receiver
Neshaminy
Carter Clee, Sophomore, running back
William Dunkley, Junior, defensive lineman
Connor Frederick, Junior, tight end
Kyler Nelson, Junior, offensive line
Kaden Nicastro, Junior, punter/placekicker
New Hope-Solebury
Colin Foster, Sophomore, linebacker
Sam Morrin, Junior, linebacker
Aidan Olds, Junior, running back
North Penn
Ryan Bocklet, Junior, punter/placekicker
Matt Bucksar, Sophomore, quarterback
Aidan Eves, Junior, defensive lineman
Owen Harris, Sophomore, linebacker
Christian Johns-Wallace, Junior, linebacker
Chris Scruggs, Junior, defensive back
Palisades
John Haubert, Junior, running back
Pennridge
Trevor Fuhs, Junior, linebacker
Noah Keating, Sophomore, quarterback
Ryan Rowe, Sophomore, linebacker
Pennsbury
Jordan Brensinger, Junior, running back
A.J. Cartusciello, Junior, offensive lineman
Chris Karamis, Junior, defensive lineman
Rocco May, Junior, offensive lineman
Walker Murray, Junior, linebacker
Quakertown
Aiden Bergey, Junior, wide receiver
Gavin Carroll, Junior, running back
Jackson Connelly, Sophomore, linebacker
Dylan Fenstermacher, Junior, defensive lineman
Souderton
Julian Adorno, Junior, linebacker
Jayden Bergey, Junior, linebacker
Chase Johnson, Junior, tight end
Houston Marshall, Junior, defensive back
Michael McCormick, Sophomore, running back
Evan Meenen, Junior, offensive lineman
Austin Paturzo, Junior, offensive lineman
Ben Walsh, Sophomore, quarterback
Upper Moreland
Alex Costanzo, Junior, defensive lineman
Alex Foley, Junior, quarterback
Larry Hughes, Sophomore, tight end
Luke Sword, Sophomore, punter/placekicker
Aidan Tuffy, Junior, wide receiver
William Tennent
A.J. Alwan, Junior, tight end
Justin Frederic, Junior, linebacker
Derrek Guenther, Sophomore, quarterback
Sean Hazlett, Junior, offensive lineman
Lorenzo Hurley, Sophomore, running back
Isaiah Rosario, Junior, wide receiver
Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol
