Advertisement

Bucks County High School football: Here are the Top 100 top returning players for 2024

Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
·4 min read

Here is the combined list of returning players to watch for the upcoming high school football season.

The list includes our top 25 offensive returners and top 25 defensive returners, plus others to watch for a total of 119 key returning players.

With that much talent heading back to the field this fall, the 2024 season should be another memorable one.

Players are listed under their schools, with current year in school, and in alphabetical order.

Here we go:

Abington

  • Nasir Brown, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Antonio Ford, Sophomore, wide receiver

Central Bucks South linebacker Jim Wade will again be a big part of the Titans' defense come the fall season.
Central Bucks South linebacker Jim Wade will again be a big part of the Titans' defense come the fall season.

Archbishop Wood

  • Yasin Lowry, Junior, linebacker

Bensalem

  • Thomas Bailey, Junior, wide receiver

  • Jaden George, Junior, linebacker

  • Aidan Mayfield, Sophomore, running back

  • Jake Quinlan, Junior, offensive line

  • Hollis Sanders, Sophomore, quarterback

More: Bucks County High School Football: Top 25 returning defensive players; vote in our poll

Bristol

  • Trae Anthony, Junior, wide receiver

  • Jones Beauplan, Freshman, defensive back

  • Bryce Bornice, Sophomore, linebacker

  • Kyleal Cottrell, Sophomore, defensive back

  • Cole Guy, Sophomore, quarterback

  • Brady Slate, Sophomore, running back

  • Braylen Williams, Sophomore, linebacker

Central Bucks East

  • Mike Carroll, Junior, offensive line

  • Connor Simkiss, Junior, linebacker

  • Logan Simkiss, Junior, linebacker

Central Bucks South

  • Ed Bowen, Junior, defensive line

  • Danny Gies, Junior, defensive back

  • Matt Harmon, Junior, defensive back

  • Nick Micewski, Junior, offensive line

  • Owen Pinkerton, Junior, quarterback

  • Jim Wade, Junior, linebacker

Central Bucks West

  • Ryan Clemens, Junior, running back

  • Aedan Donnelly, Junior, linebacker

  • AJ Gerace, Junior, defensive line

  • Chris Hutchinson, Junior, defensive lineman

  • Devin McGowan, Junior, wide receiver

  • Finn McGowan, Junior, offensive line

  • Cole Patterson, Junior, offensive line

Pennsbury's Walker Murray (44) will be one of the area's top linebackers in the fall.
Pennsbury's Walker Murray (44) will be one of the area's top linebackers in the fall.

Conwell-Egan

  • Johnny Austerberry, Junior, punter/placekicker

  • Sincer Fairey, Junior, defensive line

  • Connor Horger, Sophomore, defensive line

  • Colin Walker, Junior, linebacker

  • Chase Walters, Sophomore, offensive lineman

More: Bucks County high school football: Top 25 returning players on offense; vote in our poll

Council Rock North

  • Grant Cappozzoli, Junior, defensive lineman

  • Gio Cozza, Junior, quarterback

Council Rock South

  • Kyle Grasso, Sophomore, offensive lineman

  • Shane Myers, Sophomore, running back

  • Ryan Small, Junior, linebacker

  • Nate Szydlik, Sophomore, linebacker

Here's our 2023 all-star team: 2023 All-Star Team: See who made our lineup of the best from Bucks County and Eastern Montco

Germantown Academy

  • Jack Durkin, Sophomore, defensive back

  • Xavier Stearn,  Sophomore, quarterback

  • AJ Towsen, Junior, wide receiver

  • Brandon Truszkowski, Sophomore, defensive lineman

GA head coach Matt Dence steps down: Germantown Academy football coach Matt Dence steps down. A look back

Harry S. Truman

  • Mohammed Toure, Junior, linebacker

Hatboro-Horsham

  • Mason Bynum, Junior, running back

  • Kayden Collazo, Junior, running back

  • Luke Foley, Junior, defensive back

  • Dan Rash, Junior, defensive line

Pennridge's Noah Keating has been the Rams' starting quarterback for the past two seasons.
Pennridge's Noah Keating has been the Rams' starting quarterback for the past two seasons.

Lansdale Catholic

  • Boa Cobbold, Sophomore, tight end

  • Darren Jackson, Sophomore, defensive line

  • Jacahi Streeter, Junior, running back

  • Chris Ulmer, Junior, linebacker

La Salle High

  • Dylan Clair, Junior, linebacker

  • Jimmy Dolan, Junior, wide receiver

  • Chris Fileppo, Junior, defensive back

  • Jack Leuthe, Junior, linebacker

  • Julian McFadden, Junior, wide receiver

  • Joey O'Brien, Sophomore, defensive back

  • Desmond Ortiz, Sophomore, running back

  • Gavin Sidwar, Sophomore, quarterback

  • Jemel Williams, Sophomore, defensive line

CB South's Hetrick is Coach of the Year: CB South Tom Hetrick is our football Coach of the Year in 'season we'll never forget'

Morrisville

  • Alex Brown, Sophomore, linebacker

  • Izire Caraway, Freshman, running back

  • Shakur Dismukes, Sophomore, linebacker

  • Zaden Gomez, Sophomore, defensive back

  • Raymond Holman, Junior, running back

  • Nick Jobes, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Icole Quirmolue, Sophomore, defensive back

  • Ky'iere Rankins, Junior, defensive back

  • Ali Santana, Sophomore, wide receiver

Neshaminy

  • Carter Clee, Sophomore, running back

  • William Dunkley, Junior, defensive lineman

  • Connor Frederick, Junior, tight end

  • Kyler Nelson, Junior, offensive line

  • Kaden Nicastro, Junior, punter/placekicker

New Hope-Solebury

  • Colin Foster, Sophomore, linebacker

  • Sam Morrin, Junior, linebacker  

  • Aidan Olds, Junior, running back

Morrisville running back Raymond Holman set numerous school records last season.
Morrisville running back Raymond Holman set numerous school records last season.

North Penn

  • Ryan Bocklet, Junior, punter/placekicker

  • Matt Bucksar, Sophomore, quarterback

  • Aidan Eves, Junior, defensive lineman

  • Owen Harris, Sophomore, linebacker

  • Christian Johns-Wallace, Junior, linebacker

  • Chris Scruggs, Junior, defensive back

Palisades

  • John Haubert, Junior, running back

Pennridge

  • Trevor Fuhs, Junior, linebacker

  • Noah Keating, Sophomore, quarterback

  • Ryan Rowe, Sophomore, linebacker

Gordon back home at La Salle High: Record-setting QB returning to La Salle High as head coach

Pennsbury

  • Jordan Brensinger, Junior, running back

  • A.J. Cartusciello, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Chris Karamis, Junior, defensive lineman

  • Rocco May, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Walker Murray, Junior, linebacker

Quakertown

  • Aiden Bergey, Junior, wide receiver

  • Gavin Carroll, Junior, running back

  • Jackson Connelly, Sophomore, linebacker

  • Dylan Fenstermacher, Junior, defensive lineman

Souderton

  • Julian Adorno, Junior, linebacker

  • Jayden Bergey, Junior, linebacker

  • Chase Johnson, Junior, tight end

  • Houston Marshall, Junior, defensive back

  • Michael McCormick, Sophomore, running back

  • Evan Meenen, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Austin Paturzo, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Ben Walsh, Sophomore, quarterback

Neshaminy kicker/punter Kaden Nicastro returns for his senior season in the fall.
Neshaminy kicker/punter Kaden Nicastro returns for his senior season in the fall.

Upper Moreland

  • Alex Costanzo, Junior, defensive lineman

  • Alex Foley, Junior, quarterback

  • Larry Hughes, Sophomore, tight end

  • Luke Sword, Sophomore, punter/placekicker

  • Aidan Tuffy, Junior, wide receiver

William Tennent

  • A.J. Alwan, Junior, tight end

  • Justin Frederic, Junior, linebacker

  • Derrek Guenther, Sophomore, quarterback

  • Sean Hazlett, Junior, offensive lineman

  • Lorenzo Hurley, Sophomore, running back

  • Isaiah Rosario, Junior, wide receiver

Football and wrestler a perfect pair: For area athletes, football helps with wrestling and vice versa

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County's Top 100 returning high School Football players for 2024