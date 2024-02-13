Bucks County High School football: Here are the Top 100 top returning players for 2024

Here is the combined list of returning players to watch for the upcoming high school football season.

The list includes our top 25 offensive returners and top 25 defensive returners, plus others to watch for a total of 119 key returning players.

With that much talent heading back to the field this fall, the 2024 season should be another memorable one.

Players are listed under their schools, with current year in school, and in alphabetical order.

Here we go:

Abington

Nasir Brown, Junior, offensive lineman

Antonio Ford, Sophomore, wide receiver

Central Bucks South linebacker Jim Wade will again be a big part of the Titans' defense come the fall season.

Archbishop Wood

Yasin Lowry, Junior, linebacker

Bensalem

Thomas Bailey, Junior, wide receiver

Jaden George, Junior, linebacker

Aidan Mayfield, Sophomore, running back

Jake Quinlan, Junior, offensive line

Hollis Sanders, Sophomore, quarterback

More: Bucks County High School Football: Top 25 returning defensive players; vote in our poll

Bristol

Trae Anthony, Junior, wide receiver

Jones Beauplan, Freshman, defensive back

Bryce Bornice, Sophomore, linebacker

Kyleal Cottrell, Sophomore, defensive back

Cole Guy, Sophomore, quarterback

Brady Slate, Sophomore, running back

Braylen Williams, Sophomore, linebacker

Central Bucks East

Mike Carroll, Junior, offensive line

Connor Simkiss, Junior, linebacker

Logan Simkiss, Junior, linebacker

Central Bucks South

Ed Bowen, Junior, defensive line

Danny Gies, Junior, defensive back

Matt Harmon, Junior, defensive back

Nick Micewski, Junior, offensive line

Owen Pinkerton, Junior, quarterback

Jim Wade, Junior, linebacker

Central Bucks West

Ryan Clemens, Junior, running back

Aedan Donnelly, Junior, linebacker

AJ Gerace, Junior, defensive line

Chris Hutchinson, Junior, defensive lineman

Devin McGowan, Junior, wide receiver

Finn McGowan, Junior, offensive line

Cole Patterson, Junior, offensive line

Pennsbury's Walker Murray (44) will be one of the area's top linebackers in the fall.

Conwell-Egan

Johnny Austerberry, Junior, punter/placekicker

Sincer Fairey, Junior, defensive line

Connor Horger, Sophomore, defensive line

Colin Walker, Junior, linebacker

Chase Walters, Sophomore, offensive lineman

More: Bucks County high school football: Top 25 returning players on offense; vote in our poll

Council Rock North

Grant Cappozzoli, Junior, defensive lineman

Gio Cozza, Junior, quarterback

Council Rock South

Kyle Grasso, Sophomore, offensive lineman

Shane Myers, Sophomore, running back

Ryan Small, Junior, linebacker

Nate Szydlik, Sophomore, linebacker

Here's our 2023 all-star team: 2023 All-Star Team: See who made our lineup of the best from Bucks County and Eastern Montco

Germantown Academy

Jack Durkin, Sophomore, defensive back

Xavier Stearn, Sophomore, quarterback

AJ Towsen, Junior, wide receiver

Brandon Truszkowski, Sophomore, defensive lineman

GA head coach Matt Dence steps down: Germantown Academy football coach Matt Dence steps down. A look back

Harry S. Truman

Mohammed Toure, Junior, linebacker

Hatboro-Horsham

Mason Bynum, Junior, running back

Kayden Collazo, Junior, running back

Luke Foley, Junior, defensive back

Dan Rash, Junior, defensive line

Pennridge's Noah Keating has been the Rams' starting quarterback for the past two seasons.

Lansdale Catholic

Boa Cobbold, Sophomore, tight end

Darren Jackson, Sophomore, defensive line

Jacahi Streeter, Junior, running back

Chris Ulmer, Junior, linebacker

La Salle High

Dylan Clair, Junior, linebacker

Jimmy Dolan, Junior, wide receiver

Chris Fileppo, Junior, defensive back

Jack Leuthe, Junior, linebacker

Julian McFadden, Junior, wide receiver

Joey O'Brien, Sophomore, defensive back

Desmond Ortiz, Sophomore, running back

Gavin Sidwar, Sophomore, quarterback

Jemel Williams, Sophomore, defensive line

CB South's Hetrick is Coach of the Year: CB South Tom Hetrick is our football Coach of the Year in 'season we'll never forget'

Morrisville

Alex Brown, Sophomore, linebacker

Izire Caraway, Freshman, running back

Shakur Dismukes, Sophomore, linebacker

Zaden Gomez, Sophomore, defensive back

Raymond Holman, Junior, running back

Nick Jobes, Junior, offensive lineman

Icole Quirmolue, Sophomore, defensive back

Ky'iere Rankins, Junior, defensive back

Ali Santana, Sophomore, wide receiver

Neshaminy

Carter Clee, Sophomore, running back

William Dunkley, Junior, defensive lineman

Connor Frederick, Junior, tight end

Kyler Nelson, Junior, offensive line

Kaden Nicastro, Junior, punter/placekicker

New Hope-Solebury

Colin Foster, Sophomore, linebacker

Sam Morrin, Junior, linebacker

Aidan Olds, Junior, running back

Morrisville running back Raymond Holman set numerous school records last season.

North Penn

Ryan Bocklet, Junior, punter/placekicker

Matt Bucksar, Sophomore, quarterback

Aidan Eves, Junior, defensive lineman

Owen Harris, Sophomore, linebacker

Christian Johns-Wallace, Junior, linebacker

Chris Scruggs, Junior, defensive back

Palisades

John Haubert, Junior, running back

Pennridge

Trevor Fuhs, Junior, linebacker

Noah Keating, Sophomore, quarterback

Ryan Rowe, Sophomore, linebacker

Gordon back home at La Salle High: Record-setting QB returning to La Salle High as head coach

Pennsbury

Jordan Brensinger, Junior, running back

A.J. Cartusciello, Junior, offensive lineman

Chris Karamis, Junior, defensive lineman

Rocco May, Junior, offensive lineman

Walker Murray, Junior, linebacker

Quakertown

Aiden Bergey, Junior, wide receiver

Gavin Carroll, Junior, running back

Jackson Connelly, Sophomore, linebacker

Dylan Fenstermacher, Junior, defensive lineman

Souderton

Julian Adorno, Junior, linebacker

Jayden Bergey, Junior, linebacker

Chase Johnson, Junior, tight end

Houston Marshall, Junior, defensive back

Michael McCormick, Sophomore, running back

Evan Meenen, Junior, offensive lineman

Austin Paturzo, Junior, offensive lineman

Ben Walsh, Sophomore, quarterback

Neshaminy kicker/punter Kaden Nicastro returns for his senior season in the fall.

Upper Moreland

Alex Costanzo, Junior, defensive lineman

Alex Foley, Junior, quarterback

Larry Hughes, Sophomore, tight end

Luke Sword, Sophomore, punter/placekicker

Aidan Tuffy, Junior, wide receiver

William Tennent

A.J. Alwan, Junior, tight end

Justin Frederic, Junior, linebacker

Derrek Guenther, Sophomore, quarterback

Sean Hazlett, Junior, offensive lineman

Lorenzo Hurley, Sophomore, running back

Isaiah Rosario, Junior, wide receiver

Football and wrestler a perfect pair: For area athletes, football helps with wrestling and vice versa

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County's Top 100 returning high School Football players for 2024