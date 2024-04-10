Football recruiting: CB East's Carroll trims college list to 12, including Penn State
Central Bucks East four-star offensive lineman Mike Carroll has narrowed his college football choices down to an even dozen.
Carroll, a 6-foot-7, 305-pounder who will be a senior in the fall, named his final schools on X (formerly Twitter).
They are (in alphabetical order): Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA and Wisconsin.
The all-state performer said a few weeks ago that he hopes to make his college decision before his senior season with the Patriots. He has official visits scheduled with defending national champion Michigan and Penn State in June.
Drew Markol covers local sports for PhillyBurbs.com.
