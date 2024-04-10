Football recruiting: CB East's Carroll trims college list to 12, including Penn State

Central Bucks East four-star offensive lineman Mike Carroll has narrowed his college football choices down to an even dozen.

Carroll, a 6-foot-7, 305-pounder who will be a senior in the fall, named his final schools on X (formerly Twitter).

Central Bucks East offensive lineman Mike Carroll (left) has narrowed his college choices down to 12 big-time programs.

They are (in alphabetical order): Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA and Wisconsin.

CB East's Carroll a top college recruit: Central Bucks East's Carroll, a four-star recruit, has college football offers from Alabama, Penn State and more

The all-state performer said a few weeks ago that he hopes to make his college decision before his senior season with the Patriots. He has official visits scheduled with defending national champion Michigan and Penn State in June.

Drew Markol covers local sports for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Four-star recruit Carroll from CB East trims college list to a dozen