Heading to the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte? What to know before you go

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, which returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 19th time starting on Monday, is expected to draw thousands of spectators to Charlotte.

The field will include 2023 champion Wyndham Clark, back to defend his title, and three-time tournament champion Rory Mcllroy, along with previous winners Lucas Glover , Rickie Fowler, and Brian Harman.

This is the last year Charlotte’s PGA Tour event will carry the Wells Fargo name after the company elected to end its tournament sponsorship in December, The Charlotte Observer reported.

If you plan to attend, here’s what you need to know about where to buy last-minute tickets, to park, how to get there, and what you can bring.

Where to buy tickets

You can buy tickets for the tournament at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are only accessible on mobile phones, and screenshots are not valid. Kids 15 and under can get in for free with a paid adult.

Where to park and transportation

There are three authorized parking lots for the tournament. Parking and shuttle fees are not included in the purchase of each ticket, but parking passes can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Tournament parking is available at these locations:

Attendees can also catch shuttles from the CATS LYNX Blue Line. Tournament shuttles will only be available from the Sharon Road West Station, and patrons must present a valid LYNX ticket for entry. Shuttles start running at 5:15 a.m., and the last shuttle will depart from the tournament grounds at 9 p.m.

The rideshare drop-off and pick-up entry gate will be on Gleaneagles Road.

Bag policy

Here are bags that are permitted at the event:

Personal bags that are six inches by six inches or smaller

Clear plastic of vinyl bags that are 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches or smaller

A one gallon clear resealable plastic bag

Medically necessary and diaper bags

Non-approved bags include:

Backpacks

Camera bags

Mesh bags

Purses

Seat cushion bags

Tinted plastic bags

Oversized tote bags

Binoculars cases

Printed pattern plastic bags

Folding chair bags (folding chairs are allowed)

What you can bring

Here’s what you can bring to the event:

Mobile phones, tablets and PDAs

Point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras with lenses smaller than six inches during practice rounds only

Umbrellas without sleeves

Portable radios with headsets

Medically necessary materials, strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, and other essential baby supplies (infant must be with carrier)

Collapsible chairs without chair bags

Binoculars without case

Seat cushions that do not require a carrying case or that do not have pockets or compartments

Segways, motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices when used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment

What to leave at home

Here are the items that are prohibited at the event: