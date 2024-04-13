Harold Ramirez’s hustle helps Rays edge Giants in series opener

ST. PETERSBURG — Harold Ramirez took off some extra weight this winter to get some more speed. The DH showed off his hustle Friday night with three hits, a stolen base and the go-ahead run in the Rays’ 2-1 win over the Giants at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (8-6) notched their first series-opening win of the year as the Giants (5-9) made their first trip to Tropicana Field since 2016.

With Tyler Alexander on the bereavement list, the Rays turned to reliever Jacob Waguespack to make his first start in the big leagues since 2019, and then pieced it together from there with a bullpen that has already been leaned on heavily.

Waguespack held the Giants to one run on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts over four innings. The Rays used five relievers with the bullpen issuing another four walks. That included closer Pete Fairbanks walking the potential tying run on four pitches in the ninth. Fairbanks threw six straight balls to start the inning and had to get the final two outs with a runner on third.

Still, the bullpen did not allow a run, recording its first scoreless night of the season.

Rays hitters took only three walks Friday night, but made the most of them.

Ramirez singled and scored on a bases-loaded walk in the second. He scored from first on Amed Rosario’s “double” and Giants third baseman Matt Champan’s obstruction error in the third. Rosario clearly was beat by the throw from rightfield and was tagged, but third base umpire Jeremie Rehak ruled that Chapman blocked Rosario from sliding into third base. That obstruction rule is not reviewable.

The Rays managed just six hits and went without a home run for the fifth time this season. They have just three homers in the last six games, after hitting eight in their first six games of the season.

