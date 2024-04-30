Guard to open playoffs at home Thursday afternoon

Apr. 30—BULLARD — In what will be a rare weekday matinee, the Brook Hill Baseball Guard will entertain Midland Classical Academy at 1 p.m. Thursday in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III Area affair.

The Guard, the District 2 champions, will take an 18-4 record into the tilt.

The Knights own a 17-11-1 record and are the No. 4 seed from District 1.

Brook Hill will embark on post season play having won five of its last six outings, under head coach Don English's direction.

The Brook Hill-Midland Classical winner will move on to play Lubbock-Trinity Christian on Tuesday, May 7. That game will be played at a neutral site.