Green Bay Packers 2024 fourth-round pick: S Evan Williams

The Green Bay Packers selected safety Evan Williams in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 206

Age: 22

From: Campbell, CA

Breakdown: Fresno State transfer produced 35 stops in 2023, the most among drafted safeties this year. Also led Pac-12 defensive backs in sacks (4.5). Started 45 total games. Excelled at the Senior Bowl. Played almost 500 snaps on special teams and produced both a blocked punt and blocked extra point. Aggressive playing downhill and a solid tackler. The Packers believe he can play deep and in the slot while being a plus run-supporting defensive back. Brian Gutekunst moved up 15 spots in the fourth round to get him.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A one-year starter at Oregon, Williams was a versatile safety in head coach Dan Lanning’s balanced scheme. After four years at Fresno State, he transferred to Eugene for the 2023 season and led the Ducks in tackles, finishing his college career with 45 starts. Although he has the size of a free safety, Williams has the mentality of a box safety, with his disciplined run support and eagerness to drop the hammer. Though he reacts well to front-facing throws, he has a tough time locating the ball downfield, and his coverage busts lead to big plays for the offense. Overall, Williams doesn’t have playmaking instincts in the deep half of the field, but he is an energetic field presence with a trigger and toughness that are easy to appreciate. He projects as a backup strong safety and core special teamer in the mold of Alohi Gilman.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Williams was a tad more consistent in 2022 while at Fresno State, but he was also put in better position to succeed. He is broad-hipped with limited agility and athleticism to align too far away from the line of scrimmage. He’s a box safety with a good feel for finding entry points and making tackles near the line. He can match up underneath and is average in zone but will allow too many big plays against NFL wideouts. He has a chance to impress on special teams but inconsistent open-field tackling could hurt his chances of becoming a viable backup strong safety.”

They said it: “He’s smart, he’s instinctive, he’s a good kid, he makes tackles, makes play around the ball. He’s always around the ball…I think he’ll fit into our locker room because he’s a good guy, we won’t have to worry about him.” — Sam Seale, national scout

Green Bay Packers DB Evan Williams is wearing number 33. Last assigned to Aaron Jones.

