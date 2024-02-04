'A great week together': National beats American in 75th Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile

The Senior Bowl, in the past, has been described as a week where “the game doesn’t really matter,” by the time certain players opt out and some NFL scouts start to leave Mobile, Alabama, after the three days of practice.

But that wasn’t the case for Saturday’s rendition, the 75th anniversary of the game.

Some players, like Washington State’s Chau Wade-Smith, wanted to put on a performance for the city of Mobile.

And he did, with a pair of interceptions – including one where he almost scored a pick-6, despite hesitating as he fell to the ground after he initially picked off the ball. Wade-Smith, momentarily, forgot that the Senior Bowl uses NFL rules, where a player has to be downed by contact, compared to college.

As Wade-Smith got up to celebrate, his teammates immediately started yelling, “Go, go, go,” he told reporters after the game. He got up, broke one tackle and ran toward the right sideline, before cutting back and getting to the 1-yard line after being stopped from behind by Texas Christian University running back Emani Bailey.

“That’s never good when you’re a skill player,” Wade-Smith said with a laugh, referring to being caught by Bailey. “I talked to a few guys after, and they said I was in after the replay. … I’m going to count it as a pick-6 either way.”

Former LSU and Navarre High School DL Jordan Jefferson (99) tries to get past National Team offensive line during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Wade-Smith propelled the National team to a 16-7 victory over the American on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

“It’s awesome, being able to play in a game on the 75th anniversary,” said USC quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was named the Senior Bowl MVP despite being on the losing side. “So many hall of famers. So many greats that were here before us. That makes it even more special. …

“We put in a lot of hard work in as a team this week. I told the guys, this (MVP trophy) isn’t just for me, it’s for the American squad. We came up short, but a great week together.”

Navarre standout Jordan Jefferson, who played last season at Louisiana State University, competed in a handful of drives for the American team at defensive tackle. After getting some attention during the week after ripping an opposing player’s helmet off, Jefferson only recorded one assisted tackle, which was for a loss of 1 yard.

Jefferson was double-teamed by the National offensive line for most of his snaps, trying to gun after the quarterback.

During the week, Jefferson called it a “blessing” to be in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, following in the footsteps of another Navarre standout, Michael Carter, who played in 2021.

“God is truly good,” Jefferson told the PNJ. “It’s been a long time coming. I always dreamed of playing out here with the best of the best.”

Jefferson did have family in attendance during the game, along with former coaches – including current Pine Forest head coach Tony Carter, who was an assistant at Navarre when Jefferson was there. Michael Carter was also at the game to watch.

“I feel like I’m playing at home,” Jefferson said, referring to being just a couple hours away from home in Navarre while at Mobile.

As of late, Jefferson has seen his draft stock drop a bit. According to Pro Football Focus, Jefferson is projected to be drafted toward the beginning of the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Also according to PFF, he’s 15% favored to be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Jefferson did say he’s had conversations with a lot of NFL teams leading up to the draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

“Y’all will have to wait and see,” Jefferson said, when asked if there’s been a team that’s been projected to draft him.

