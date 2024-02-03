NFL legend, Pensacola native Derrick Brooks selected to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Derrick Brooks took advantage nearly 30 years ago to utilize the Senior Bowl practice week and game performance to launch his decorated NFL career.

That highlight effort will be recognized Saturday in Mobile when Brooks, a Pensacola native and Booker T. Washington High graduate, is officially honored as part of the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team during the milestone 75th Reese’s Senior Bowl game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

While he can’t be at the game, Brooks expressed gratitude when the selection of the 41-player anniversary team was announced in November.

The former Florida State All-American and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker star is one of 19 players on the 75th Senior Bowl Anniversary Team enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“I am so humbled and honored to be amongst this great group of players, especially these linebackers,” said Brooks in a news release from the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “Thank you to all the voters. The Senior Bowl impacted so much of my player career and set the stage for me to show the NFL personnel that I was ready for the NFL.”

Brooks was the defensive most valuable player in the 1995 Senior Bowl, leading the South team defense in a 14-7 win against the North all-star team at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, the game’s former home. He is the only Senior Bowl Defensive MVP that became enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brooks was a first-round draft pick by the Bucs in the 1995 draft and played his entire career with the Bucs, helping lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl win in Super Bowl XXXVII on Jan. 26, 2003, against the Oakland Raiders.

While living in Tampa, where he is now vice president for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brooks frequently returns to Pensacola for a variety of philanthropic efforts. He is a co-investor with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, he sponsors the NFL Flag Pensacola youth football program and he hosts the Derrick Brooks Pensacola Golf Classic, which is set for Aug. 18-19.

Brooks was presented on Jan. 13 with a commemorative key to the City of Pensacola at the Living The Dream event at the Brownsville Community Center.

Honoree Pro football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks speaks during the MLK Living the Dream Awards at Brownsville Community Center Saturday, January 13, 2024.

During the 1995 Senior Bowl week, Brooks answered doubters among NFL scouts and personnel directors who thought he was too thin to be an NFL linebacker. There was belief he needed to play as a strong safety.

But as he had done in four seasons at Florida State, Brooks shined in practices, showed his speed and physical play and it led to the Bucs making him a first-round draft pick.

On Saturday at the 75th Reese’s Senior Bowl game, the team will be recognized at halftime. Many of the players selected will be on the field and the entire team will be announced and shown on the mass video board at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The players chosen were selected by a committee that included the general managers from all 32 NFL teams, plus an online fan vote and input from the Reese’s Senior Bowl committee. A full list of the 75th anniversary team can be found at www.seniorbowl.com/75th-anniversary-team.

Because the Senior Bowl chose a 50th anniversary team for the 1999 game, which included legends like Joe Namath and Bo Jackson, the 75th anniversary team were players who played in the Senior Bowl and were active in the NFL from 1998-2023.

The first Senior Bowl was played in 1950 at the former Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville. The game moved to Mobile the following year and has been a staple event on the Gulf Coast for 74 years.

“It’s very special,” said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy during his recent visit to Pensacola with Senior Bowl players. “There are a lot of other all-star games that have moved around all over the country, trying to find a home and a location that works.

“And we are very lucky that Mobile and the surrounding communities embraced this game decades ago. And now it is part of the fabric of our city and we have a 400-person volunteer committee. And that’s how we pull this thing off.

“We can’t do it with just our full-time staff. The city wraps its arms around us. So to bring back the 75th anniversary team and all these legends for game day it’s really going to be special.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Reese's Senior Bowl: Derrick Brooks selected to 75th Anniversary Team