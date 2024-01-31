'It's a blessing man': LSU, Navarre alum Jordan Jefferson gearing up for 2024 Senior Bowl

For years, Jordan Jefferson attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile as a spectator.

He’s sat at almost every viewpoint in the stands, watching some of the best college players come through Mobile, Alabama, at Hancock Whitney Stadium prepare for the NFL Draft.

Now, Jefferson is one of those players. He will participate in the 2024 Senior Bowl on Saturday. When asked to reflect about going from spectator to player, he pointed to where he remembered sitting at one of the games.

He looked up at Section 228 – near the top of the stadium across from the press box – and couldn’t help but smile a little bit.

“It’s a blessing, man. God is truly good,” Jefferson told the PNJ after the first practice of the week leading up to the Senior Bowl. “It’s been a long time coming. I always dreamed of playing out here with the best of the best.”

Navarre alum Jordan Jefferson (99) talks with a coach during the first practice of the week at the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Jefferson, a Navarre alum, after spending his last year of college football at Division I Louisiana State University, is on the American Team roster for the 2024 Senior Bowl, which is in its 75th rendition. He is one of 14 defensive linemen on the team.

Tuesday was the Senior Bowl’s first day of practice, with the National Team practicing from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., while the American Team took the field from noon to 2 p.m.

“Comradery for the most part, being around new guys,” Jefferson said on what he took away from the first day of practice. “I’m playing with a different types of styles. I’m soaking it all in.”

Jefferson is being coached by the Chicago Bears’ assistant defensive line coach, Justin Hinds, who is in his 12th season of coaching. This is his second year at this position with the Bears, having been primarily in the collegiate ranks beforehand.

“He’s a great guy and an excellent coach. He takes the time to teach us,” Jefferson said. “It’s a beautiful thing, pointing to us and giving us techniques to make us better players.”

Jefferson, according to Pro Football Focus, is projected to be drafted in the fourth round. More specifically, with the 130th pick, according to the latest analysis on Jan. 27. For reference, last year’s 130th pick was Tyler Lacy, a defensive end from Oklahoma State, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This year’s draft order is still not finalized. Though, PFF has Jefferson “most drafted by” either the Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packers, both at a 15% chance.

Navarre football alum Jordan Jefferson (left) talks with reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, after the first practice of the week at the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

“I can’t even name them all. I met with a lot of teams,” Jefferson said. He said “y’all will have to stay tuned” to see where he’s projected to go, as he didn’t want to disclose too much information.

Jefferson isn’t the first Navarre alum to play in the Pro Bowl. Michael Carter, now in his third season in the NFL and with the Arizona Cardinals, competed in the 2021 Senior Bowl where he was named the “big winner,” seeing his draft stock rise dramatically after the game.

Carter was selected in the fourth round with the 107th pick by the New York Jets.

“The foundation at Navarre, where all of us came from, just continuing that legacy,” Jefferson said. “We’re watching the guys from behind us pursuing their dreams now.”

Just a couple hours from hometown Navarre in Mobile, Jefferson will have plenty of family in attendance at the game, he said.

“It’s good they’re going to be out here to watch me in my last college game,” Jefferson said. “I feel like I’m playing at home.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: LSU alum Jordan Jefferson preparing for 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile