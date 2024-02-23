Grand Canyon basketball squanders 14-point lead, ends seven-game win streak

It's been a house of horrors for Grand Canyon's men's basketball team at Tarleton State. Last year, the Lopes were embarrassed in Stephenville in a 19-point loss.

Thursday night, it was a complete defensive lapse in the final 10 minutes that did the Lopes in.

Leading 54-40 with 10:45 to play and in complete control, GCU watched Tarleton State go on a 20-4 run, then feast on the free-throw line as the Lopes had no answer for lightning quick guard Devon Barnes in a 77-74 loss that tightened the WAC race.

Tarleton State (19-7, 12-3) closed GCU's first-place lead to 1 1/2 games with four contests remaining for the Lopes. It was the Texans' seventh straight win and it ended GCU's seven-game win streak. It also kept the Lopes from being alone in the nation with the best record. They are now 24-3, 14-2 in the WAC.

There were signs the last couple of games that GCU's defense was struggling. They got torched by California Baptist in the second half of Saturday's game, before hanging on for a 79-76 lead.

What has made GCU so successful this season wasn't there at Tarleton. The Lopes usually close out games well, but this time there was a complete collapse. They usually get to the the free-throw line, but Tarleton State was the aggressor, knocking down 21 of 29 free throws in the second half alone. They shot 40 free throws in the game. GCU shot only 17 free throws.

Here are takeaways from the loss that now will more than likely require the Lopes to win the WAC Tournament title in order to get back to the NCAA Tournament:

Not enough guard help

Barnes scored all 22 of his points in the second half, blowing past GCU defenders on the way to the basket. If he wasn't knocking down shots, he was getting to the line. He made 12 of 13 free throws.

Defense, especially from Collin Moore and Ray Harrison, was the Lopes' strong point most of the season. But Barnes repeatedly burned the Lopes.

That put so much on 6-foot-7 wing Tyon Grant-Foster to carry the Lopes' offense. He had 25 points and 13 rebounds but also had four turnovers. Harrison, who had 12 points, also had four turnovers. GCU turned the ball over 14 times, while the Texans only had eight.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had been coming on well for the Lopes in recent weeks, but he went scoreless, taking only two shots, and playing only six minutes.

Lack of aggression

GCU was 12 of 17 from the line in the game. That's not going to win games. They need to be taking 25 to 30 free throws a game to win. Forward Gabe McGlothan, who has been an enforcer and one of the Lopes' most consistent scorers, struggled. He made only one of five 3-pointers and took just nine shots, making four, finishing with nine points and tied a season-low with four rebounds.

GCU had two more rebounds than Tarleton State, but the Lopes let them get to the rim way too often, committing fouls.

The Texans were 29 of 40 from the line, which helped them overcome a 39% shooting night from the field and 21% (4 of 19) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Needing a sense of urgency

It's coming down to these final four games for GCU to get back to where it was most of this season. It starts with defense, making stops, and being more aggressive to the rim. They made only eight of 27 3-pointers.

The Lopes lacked ball movement, forcing shots.

The transition game by Tarleton State, with Barnes leading it, crushed the Lopes in the second half.

"There was nothing really from him getting the ball and putting his head down and getting to the rim," Drew said on the GCU radio post-game interview. "Our guards didn't do a good job heading the ball off. We didn't build walls in transition. His speed really changed the game."

On Saturday, in the close win over Cal Baptist, the Lopes couldn't contain guard Blondeau Tchoukuiegno, who scored 23 points, making 9 of 15 shots.

Containing fast, skilled guards now becomes a major concern heading down the stretch for GCU.

"We have to get better defensively," Drew said. "Our guards have to guard better. Our bigs have to build a wall behind them to help. It's not really new. In the beginning of the year, we had this issue a lot, too. We sprinkled in zone that helped us. We did zone today, which helped us. But then they got comfortable in it, making some shots. We wanted to get back to man. If we're going to lose, let's play man defense. Guard your own guy, see if you can do it, and win."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU basketball in tight race in WAC as lack of aggression hurts Lopes