Grading the Boston Celtics’ play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Indiana Pacers

If you had to grade the play of individual Boston Celtics players for their play in Game 1 of the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals vs. the Indiana Pacers, which of them would get what grades? Are there any ‘As’ to be had? Would we give anyone who played an ‘F’?

The Celtics needed overtime to beat the Pacers 133-128 at TD Garden this past Tuesday (May 21) night. And while they managed to scrape up the heroics to get the win in the end, a number of Boston players had some notably bad nights against Indiana — particularly on the defensive end of the basketball court.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, handed out their Game 1 report card on Thursday; check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire