Grading how each Big Ten program did in the spring portal window
WR Kyle Ford is going far, leaving UCLA for USC.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Harrison signed to play college football at Nebraska in 2014 before he was drafted by the Brewers.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the biggest NFL news from the weekend before diving into the teams that changed our expectations the most (in a good OR bad way) the most compared to last offseason. The duo start with the biggest news from the weekend, including the update to the Stefon Diggs trade that revealed the Houston Texans voided the final years of his contract. Fitz and Frank speculate on why before discussing the Carolina Panthers extending DT Derrick Brown and the explosion of the interior defensive line market. Things change quickly in the NFL, so Fitz and Frank decide to look at some teams who have changed our perception of them the most over the past year. The top risers include the Texans, Chicago Bears (and the NFC North as a whole) and Los Angeles Rams, while some teams that lost the benefit of the doubt include the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with a dueling snake draft, as they compete to draft the best championship games of all time. Frank dominates.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.