Gophers gain top in-state football commit in Robbinsdale Cooper’s Emmanuel Karmo

The Gophers football program has routinely missed out on the top in-state recruit, but the opposite has happened twice now.

Robbinsdale Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo, the top-rated local prospect for the 2025 class, committed to Minnesota on Friday. Esko, Minn., safety Koi Perich first bucked the string of exits when he signed with Minnesota in last year’s class, turning down Ohio State to stay home.

Karmo, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, said April 8 he has narrowed down his recruiting options to the U, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Southern California, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

“I’m aware I had many opportunities to choose from and I’d like to express my appreciation for every program that recruited me,” Karmo wrote on social media. “With that being said, I’m staying HOME. ROW THE BOAT.”

Karmo, as a junior, had 62 tackles, 10 for lost yards, two sacks and two takeaways returned for touchdowns. On offense, he had 17 receptions for 294 yards and nine touchdowns.

