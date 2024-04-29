Golf Tournament takes place April 29

Apr. 28—Caring for America of Henderson County is organizing its 4th Annual First Responder Golf Tournament on Monday, April 29. The First Responder Scholarship of Henderson County is an initiative by Caring for America to provide financial assistance and encouragement to graduating seniors in Henderson County who are interested in pursuing higher education in law enforcement, fire services, or medical support.

The tournament will also provide financial support to deserving individuals or groups in law enforcement or fire services to further their education or vocation as a first responder. The event will take place at Athens Country Club and feature a four-person, 18-hole scramble. The team entry fee is $400 and individuals can also sponsor a tee or hole for $200. The tournament chairmen are Ben Pate and Cliff Mckenzie.

For more information, contact Ben Pate at 903-676-8377.