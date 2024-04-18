Warriors' Klay Thompson, pending free agent, is not ready to start thinking about his future

Klay Thompson had little interest in thinking about his future with the Golden State Warriors a day after they were eliminated in the NBA play-In tournament by the Sacramento Kings.

The 34-year-old Thompson has played his entire 11-season NBA career with the Warriors, but facing the prospect of change in Golden State, it's no guarantee the pending unrestricted free agent will return for a 12th season.

"Considering it's April 17th, I don't think I have to pivot that quickly," Thompson said. "When is free agency? July 1st? Yeah, I got some time. I got some time."

Thompson has made it known that he wants to be a "Warrior for life," and had a strong second half of the regular season, averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting 41 percent from 3. But against the Kings, he put up zeroes — 0 points, 0-for-10 field goals, and 0-for-6 from 3.

Not the same sharp-shooter that he used to be, Thompson has come back from back-to-back ACL and Achilles injuries but his production has dipped.

That's probably why, following the 118-94 loss to the Kings, Thompson soaked in the moment inside Golden 1 Center.

“I did look up in the nosebleeds, though, and I did see a man wearing a number 11 jersey. That made me happy, considering my history in Sacramento from playing a state championship there to playing the Kings in the playoffs,” Thompson said.

“That was kind of a full circle going for me. So that was actually a good moment, just seeing that Warriors fan standing by his lonesome up in the 300 level repping 11. That made me grateful.”

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. will have to decide what's best for this version of the Warriors going forward. Their core isn't getting any younger. Chris Paul will be 39 in May; Steph Curry recently turned 36; and Draymond Green, like Thompson, is 34.

One thing is for sure, Thompson has the support of his teammates and head coach.

Curry said he couldn't imagine not playing with Thompson next season. Green said there isn't "any scenario where Klay leaves and that's the best decision for this team and organization." Steve Kerr emphasized how much they need Thompson back for next season.

"It means a lot," Thompson said about the support. "I mean, we've been through the highest of highs and lows. Whether it's losing a championship, winning a championship, missing the playoffs, we've been through everything together, so that does mean a lot. It makes me grateful to have the times I've had with them. Like, that was pretty historic stuff."

Thompson said he wants to continue winning, something he's done a lot with the Warriors. Since entering the league in 2011-12, he's won four NBA titles, and only experienced one season with a losing record where he was an active player. He said he would like "One [championship ring] for the thumb."

For now, Thompson says he will decompress first after a grind of a season before contemplating what might come next for his career — whether that's with the Warriors or elsewhere.