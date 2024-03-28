Georgia will host former 5-star commit Justus Terry over the weekend

Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry spurned Georgia football last week, flipping his commitment to the USC Trojans. That doesn’t mean his decision is final, though, as he has since scheduled another visit to Athens.

UGA will host the Manchester High School (Ga.) product this weekend, according to a report from Rivals.

Terry (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) is rated as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country, the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

Terry’s flip led to a major uptick in USC’s recruiting efforts in the 2025 class, specifically in the state of Georgia. Terry’s decision was followed by a commitment from four-star edge defender Isaiah Gibson (Warner Robins), a UGA target. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis (Carrolton) was the lone commitment in the Trojans’ 2025 class prior to the additions of Terry and Gibson.

There’s a recent example of a situation like this between USC and the Bulldogs. Columbus, Ga., native Mykel Williams was committed to the Trojans in 2021 before flipping his commitment to Georgia a few months ahead of signing day.

The 2025 cycle is still young, providing ample opportunities for Kirby Smart and staff to make another run at Terry, Gibson and Lewis.

