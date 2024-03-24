Georgia in-state target Isaiah Gibson commits to USC

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans made a statement on Sunday, hauling in two elite defenders from the state of Georgia in the 2025 recruiting class.

First, it was five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry. The long-time UGA pledge flipped his commitment to USC in an unexpected move. Terry, out of Manchester High School, is rated as the No. 2 player at his position in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

Georgia target Isaiah Gibson followed suit on Sunday afternoon by committing to the Trojans over UGA, Oregon and Oklahoma. The Warner Robins High School product is rated as four-star recruit and the No. 1 edge defender in the 2025 class.

Terry and Gibson expand USC’s class to three total commitments, each from the state of Georgia. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis (Carrolton) was the Trojans’ lone pledge before Sunday’s moves.

It’s worth noting that the 2025 cycle is just beginning to heat up and there is plenty of time for Kirby Smart and the UGA staff to make another push for each of these recruits.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams was once committed to USC before signing with the Bulldogs in the 2022 class. UGA also had similar success in the 2024 cycle by flipping five-star safety K.J. Bolden from Florida State on Early Signing Day.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire