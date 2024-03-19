Five-star QB recruit Julian Lewis schedules another visit with UGA

The Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to heavily pursue five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who is currently committed to the USC Trojans. Lewis recently attended a Georgia spring practice recently and has upcoming visits with Colorado (March 22) and USC (March 30). Lewis’ next trip to Georgia is set on May 31 and will be an official visit.

The five-star prospect recently reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025. Lewis plays high school football for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis is rated as the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 9 recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback is the third-ranked recruit in Georgia.

Last season, Lewis passed for 3,094 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Lewis was named as the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year for his efforts in 2023, leading Carrollton to a 11-2 season and 7A quarterfinals appearance.

The five-star won’t technically have a junior season. Lewis caught the eyes of college football recruiters with his amazing freshman season at Carrollton. Lewis helped Carrollton make the 7A state final and set a state final record with 531 passing yards in a defeat.

Georgia football has a strong pitch for recruiting quarterbacks.

