George Kittle's perfect answer on why he enjoys 49ers-Vikings practices

Kittle's perfect answer on why he enjoys joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A change of scenery can do wonders. Just ask George Kittle.

During the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, Kittle revealed how happy he was to be practicing with another team and not one of his formidable teammates for once.

"I love not blocking Nick Bosa," the tight end said with a wide smile. "It's wonderful."

For Kittle to say he was happy not to face Bosa makes sense. Bosa, the 6-foot-4, 226-pound former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is a defensive savant, seemingly able to break through any line in front of him.

As such, he is one of the key cogs of the 49ers' defense, which looks to be elite in the 2022 NFL season.

Along with not having to block Bosa, Kittle says practicing with the Vikings has been beneficial for both teams because it allows the teams to work through issues together.

Ultimately, both the 49ers and Vikings are trying to get better, Kittle said.

Along with trying out new secondary combinations against the Vikings, it seems as if the offense is starting to build chemistry as well. Trey Lance connected yet again with rookie receiver Danny Gray on a long-distance touchdown against Minnesota.

At any rate, Kittle and the 49ers can be glad that they're facing new opponents for a change.

