Gary Stevens to step down as Thornton Academy athletic director in July

May 1—When Gary Stevens was asked about his memories at Thornton Academy, the longtime athletic director mentioned what many high school sports fans would remember over the past several years. The championships. The accomplishments. The standout players.

The first memory that came to mind, however, was one no one else would share.

"There was one day ... we had absolutely no contests whatsoever. I drove around in a golf cart, around this large campus, where there were practices going on on every single field," Stevens said. "Just seeing the activity, seeing kids engaged in something they loved, seeing coaches work with, mentor and help prepare young people. ... I'm like 'this is what it's all about.'"

Stevens is retiring at the end of June as Thornton Academy's athletic director, a position he's held for 17 years. Lance Johnson, who has been the athletic director and co-curricular director at Portland High since 2020, will take his spot.

Johnson didn't return calls about his hiring, but said in a statement provided by Thornton Academy that he's looking forward to the job.

"I was attracted to Thornton Academy because of the long tradition of TA athletics, combined with the commitment, support, and involvement of the community," Johnson said. "I am also excited to lead Thornton Academy athletics into the future with the building of our new field house."

Stevens has been Thornton's athletic director since 2007. He became one of the state's most well-known high school sports administrators in that time. Under his watch, the Golden Trojans have been frequent title contenders in numerous sports, winning 22 team championships.

Stevens said he knew throughout this school year that this would be his final season. In addition to his 17 years at Thornton, he was also the athletic director at Bonny Eagle from 1995-2006. He has worked in education since graduating from Harvard in 1983.

"I've been going to school every day since 1966," he said. "I feel it's the right time. I have some other things that I like to do in terms of my life, and other interests and passions.

"It's difficult to leave, there's no question about that. Transitions are tough. ... It's been the honor of my life to serve this school and this community. But I think it's time at this point that I spend a little more time for myself."

Thornton Headmaster Rene Menard complimented Stevens in the school's statement.

"Gary leaves huge shoes to fill," Menard said. "His knowledge of middle school and high school sports is unmatched, as well as his institutional knowledge of Thornton athletics."

With Stevens overseeing the operation, Thornton Academy found success across its athletic offerings. The school added five football championships while also winning its first titles in boys' hockey (three in total), boys' lacrosse (two), boys' basketball (one) and baseball (one).

Stevens recalled some of those triumphs, including the football team's defeat of Cheverus in the 2012 Western Maine final en route to its first state title. Then there was the boys' hockey team's upset of Lewiston in the 2011 Class A championship game.

"The across-the-board success is something we are definitely proud of here," Stevens said. "When I arrived here, most of our banners were either girls' track and field or football. But we've had the opportunity to taste success in a wide variety of sports. ... That's a sign of a community that supports its kids and supports sports."

In addition to his Thornton Academy work, Stevens was an active member in groups across the state, serving as the assistant director of the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He served on several Maine Principals' Association sport committees, including basketball, tennis, swimming and diving.

"It's important to serve other people, learn about the sports and be a presence," Stevens said. "Good leaders find ways to serve others, lift others and help others."

Stevens said he'll continue to serve in his role with the MIAAA and work as an adjunct sports and exercise science professor at Saint Joseph's College, where he's been for seven years and teaches a course in sports event management.

"It gets me back to my roots, which is the classroom," Stevens said.

Stevens praised Thornton's hiring of Johnson to replace him.

"He's been at a school in Portland which, like Thornton, has just an incredibly rich athletic history," Stevens said. "He's well-suited for this job."

Copy the Story Link