Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results

Fury vs Usyk will air live on DAZN, TNT Sports and Sky Sports.

Fury weighed in at 262lb, much lighter than his last fight – a narrow win over Francis Ngannou

Usyk weighed 223lb, after his weight was initially read wrong as 233lb

Fury vs Usyk LIVE: Start time tonight

08:20 , Alex Pattle

Fury vs Usyk is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tonight.

The main card is due to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT / 11pm CT / 12pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).

07:45 , Alex Pattle

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight one another in Saudi Arabia tonight, bidding to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Not since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999 has there even been a fight for all the division’s major gold, and one year after that bout, Lewis lost his undisputed status. But tonight, Fury’s WBC title and Usyk’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts are on the line in Riyadh – as well as each man’s unbeaten record.

Briton Fury, 35, last fought in October, surviving a shock knockdown by Francis Ngannou to win a hotly-disputed decision against the ex-UFC champion. Ukraine’s Usyk, 36, last boxed in August, fighting through a controversial low blow to stop Daniel Dubois.

Southpaw Usyk is an Olympic gold medalist and previously reigned as the first (and so far only) undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era, and tonight he will bid to replicate that feat at heavyweight. Fury, meanwhile, is out to win back the unified titles that he once took from Wladimir Klitschko.

Fight day is here.