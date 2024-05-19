Who will Usyk fight next? Anthony Joshua and other potential opponents

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set for a rematch later this year after the Ukrainian beat the Britonto become undisputed heavyweight champion on Saturday.

Fury carried the WBC title into Riyadh, while Usyk entered the Saudi city as unified champion, but it was the latterwho left as the division’s first undisputed king in 24 years.

Not since Lennox Lewis in 2000 had a heavyweight held all the major gold, but Usykemulated that feat with a split-decision win over Fury, who was previously undefeated as a professional – like Saturday’s winner.

Fury and Usyk are contracted to fight again, and in an interview published by ESPN last week, Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh revealed 12 and 13 October as the potential dates for the rematch.

Al-Sheikh added that Fury vs Usyk 2 is due to kick off a new Riyadh Season, meaning the rematch will likely take place in the Saudi capital – although the Gulf state is beginning to stage Riyadh Season events abroad.

“We go back to our families and we run it back in October,” Fury said after losing on Saturday. “For sure, we’ll rest up, then get back on it in October, I thought I won the fight, but I’m not going to cry and make excuses.”

It is expected that Fury vs Usyk 2 will not be for the undisputed titles, with at least one of those belts due to be stripped from Usyk, because of mandatory challengers waiting in the wings.

This week, Al-Sheikh added that the winner of Fury vs Usyk 2 is likely to box Anthony Joshua in the first quarter of 2025. Joshua is set to fight at Wembley in September, potentially against the victor of Filip Hrgovic’s bout with Daniel Dubois in June.

Of course, this means that Hrgovic or Dubois would theoretically be in line to challenge the Fury vs Usyk 2 winner in 2025, if either heavyweight can beat “AJ” in September. Usyk has already fought Dubois, surviving a controversial low blow to stop the Briton in August.