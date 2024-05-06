Fury vs Usyk 2 set to take place in October – likely in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch is set to take place on 12 or 13 October, according to the Saudi adviser behind the heavyweights’ upcoming first fight.

Fury and Usyk will clash on 18 May in Riyadh, crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. It was previously announced that each boxer has a rematch clause, with the date of the second fight unknown until now.

On Monday (6 May), ESPN published an interview with Turki Al-Sheikh – conducted in April – in which the Saudi adviser said Fury vs Usyk 2 is due on 12 or 13 October, if all goes to plan.

The rematch is set to kick off the next Riyadh Season, meaning it is likely to take place in the Gulf state’s capital city, although the Saudis have begun to stage events abroad.

For example, a Riyadh Season event will be held in Los Angeles on 3 August, headlined by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov, and a Saudi-staged card is expected at Wembley Stadium in September, marking the return of Anthony Joshua.

Fury, 35, will enter his first fight with Usyk as WBC heavyweight champion, while Usyk, 37, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. It is expected that Fury vs Usyk 2 will not be for the undisputed titles, with at least one of those belts due to be stripped from the winner, because of mandatory challengers waiting in the wings.

Both Fury and Usyk are unbeaten, with the Briton most recently fighting in October, when he survived a knockdown to beat Francis Ngannou with a controversial decision. Ukraine’s Usyk last boxed in August, stopping Daniel Dubois in Poland.

Fury vs Usyk was initially scheduled for February but was delayed when the Briton suffered a cut over his eye. Last week, another undisputed title fight in Saudi Arabia was postponed, as the injured Artur Beterbiev was forced to pull out of his 1 June bout with fellow light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.