Fulham v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Fulham host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off).

Having won two of their first three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Fulham have won just one of their past eight against the Eagles. Despite this, they are currently unbeaten in four against their fellow Londoners.

Fulham have won four of their past five London derbies in the Premier League, as many as their previous 44 beforehand (D9 L31).

Crystal Palace's 1-0 win at Liverpool in their last away match ended a run of 10 Premier League games without a win on the road (D4 L6). They last won consecutive such matches in April 2023.

Andreas Pereira has created 80 chances for his team-mates in the league this season, the most on record for a Fulham player in a campaign (since 2003-04). He also has seven assists, with Simon Davies the last Fulham player to get more in a Premier League season (eight in 2007-08).