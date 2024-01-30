FSU football quarterback Jordan Travis recovering, taking in East-West Shrine Bowl

Former Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis is continuing to build his NFL Draft stock.

Travis, who saw his football career end to a devastating leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18 is still in a medical boot but has been a presence at East-West Shrine Bowl practices.

According to The Athletic, he has been talking to attending meetings, talking to quarterbacks and supporting his Seminole teammates participating.

Injured Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass while on crutches, during warmups ahead of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It's all one step closer for Travis for his next goal.

“We’re taking steps,” Travis said to The Athletic on Sunday. “At this moment, I get to wake up in the morning, so I’m blessed, and I’ll have a smile on my face no matter what. I’ll be out here pretty soon.”

Travis added he will continue to get to NFL Draft events, including the combine, even if he cannot play. He wants a chance for NFL GM's and coaches to get to know him.

“They’re trying to find out who I am as a person and a player,” Travis said of proving if he's a fit in the NFL.

Travis completed 64% of his passes for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 279 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

His injury however was the reason the College Football Committee gave for snubbing an undefeated FSU in the final 4-team playoff field for two 1-loss teams in Texas and Alabama.

“It felt like it was my fault,” Travis said. “That was probably the worst feeling I’ve had in a long time in my life. That sucked, for sure. I feel like I let a lot of people down.”

He added that he believes '1,000%' he believes FSU would have won the National Championship if given the opportunity.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jordan Travis talks to The Athletic about NFL Draft, injury recovery