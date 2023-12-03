How FSU football grades out after beating Louisville to earn ACC Championship

Florida State football did what it needed to do behind a strong performance from its defense to clinch its first ACC Championship since 2014 and position itself for a potential College Football Playoff berth.

The No. 4 Seminoles defeated No. 14 Louisville 16-6 in a defensive battle behind a career-high three-sack performance for Braden Fiske.

FSU (13-0) has now won 19 straight games dating back to last season and has positioned itself as a potential College Football Playoff team as one of just three Power 5 teams to finish with a perfect season.

The Seminoles pulled off the victory despite being down their top two quarterbacks Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker.

The CFP rankings reveal show is scheduled for noon Sunday and it would be a shock if FSU is not in the top 4.

Here are our grades from the Louisville victory.

Offense: C+

It was the Lawrance Toafili show in the second half, as he finished with 10 rushes for 118 yards and a touchdown. His 73-yard TD run on a wildcat play call set up his 2-yard score. He gained big yardage each time he touched the ball and was the biggest difference-maker.

Trey Benson added 18 rushes for 67 yards, including a 21-yard burst in the fourth quarter to help set up a field goal to push the lead to a touchdown.

It wasn't the cleanest offensive performance, as FSU was led by freshman starter Brock Glenn, but he did enough to help FSU get the win, completing 8 of 21 passes for just 55 yards.

Keon Coleman had four receptions for 19 yards, but had a critical drop, while Johnny Wilson added two receptions for 21 yards and Benson finished with two catches for 15 yards.

Defense: A+

The Florida State Seminoles lead the Louisville Cardinals 3-0 at the half time of the ACC Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Jared Verse warned last week that other teams would be in trouble if the Seminoles played a complete game defensively. He and the FSU defense backed up that assertion Saturday, earning the first perfect grade of the season from the Democrat.

The 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 10 pass breakups were all season highs for the Seminoles.

Fiske led the team with his nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a career-high of three sacks. He also added two QB hurries.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune added 0.5 sacks and an interception in the end zone that thwarted a scoring opportunity to take the lead for UL.

Verse added three tackles for loss and two sacks, while Fabien Lovett and Patrick Payton each added sacks.

Lovett also added two PBUs, while Bethune, Payton, Akeem Dent and Azareye'h Thomas each had a PBU.

The Seminoles limited Louisville to just 188 yards. It's just the third time in head coach Jeff Brohm's career that his team has scored six points or less.

Special teams: B

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed one field goal from 44 yards out but bounced back to make 3 of 4 attempts, including a pair in the fourth quarter to help FSU push the lead to 10.

Punter Alex Mastromanno finished with nine punts for 372 yards, averaging 41.3 yards per punt, including two punts for 49 yards and two inside the Louisville 20.

He did have one major miscue when he could not get a punt off and was tackled inside the FSU 20 giving Louisville great field position and a chance to take the lead.

FSU did not have any punt or kick returns in this one.

Coaching: A

Mike Norvell's calling of the wildcat offense in the second and third quarters opened up the offense when Glenn struggled to move the ball. Brohm admitted it caught his team off guard, allowing for Toafili's big run in the third quarter for the first score of the game.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller called his best game of the season with rush blitzes and dialed up constant pressure from the defensive line, linebackers and cornerbacks, never allowing quarterback Jack Plummer to know what was coming on passing downs.

Overall: B+

The Seminoles needed to win and survive this one to win the ACC and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoffs. They did what they needed to do and the defense proved to be elite, again.

The offense did enough behind Glenn in his first start, especially Toafili in his monster game.

The Seminoles should hear their name selected for the CFP during the reveal Sunday and it is well deserved.

